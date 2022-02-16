ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8th-ranked BC women bury Chowan with big 2nd half

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter cracking the top 10 in the Women’s Association of Basketball...

Area Calendar, Feb. 19-20

Saturday, February 19 College Men’s Basketball Barton at King, 4 p.m. College Women’s Basketball Ba... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
Two Fike wrestlers advance to NCHSAA quarterfinals

GREENSBORO — A pair of wrestlers from Fike High emerged victorious on the first day of the NCHSAA th... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENSBORO, NC
SWE’s Wine to play soccer for Chowan

With a $10,000 academic scholarship in hand, SouthWest Edgecombe High senior Kellie Wine hopes to ad... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Briggs, Bruins stop NJ, advance to Neuse 6 final

An in-your-face defensive style jump-started the Beddingfield High varsity girls basketball team and... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
Tigers claw Cardinal Charter to complete unbeaten season, 3-peat

The Wilson Prep middle school boys basketball team completed its second undefeated season in four ye... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
No. 24 UNC women take down No. 3 Louisville 66-65

CHAPEL HILL — Kennedy Todd-Williams, Deja Kelly and their North Carolina teammates were determined n... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Pitt starts strong, holds off Tar Heels 76-67

CHAPEL HILL — Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, making all five of his 3-point tries, and Pittsburgh r... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NCAA
Basketball
Sports
WKYC

No. 18 Ohio State women's basketball struggles in 2nd half, falls to No. 13 Maryland 77-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State Thursday night. It was the eighth straight win for the Terrapins (20-6, 12-3), who are virtually tied with fifth-ranked Indiana (19-4, 11-2) atop the Big Ten Conference standings. The Buckeyes (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game wining streak.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

NBA betting at the break: Big bets, bad beats and 2nd-half edges

Betting the 2021-22 NBA season has been a roller coaster to say the least. So far, competition around the league has been at a high level and there's been a number of upsets and huge surprises. ESPN +. Continue reading this article and more from top writers, for only $6.99/mo.
NBA
Ladybirds lose finale to Bunn

STANHOPE -— With no 2-A/3-A Big East Conference tournament to be played, the Southern Nash High vars... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BUNN, NC
All-Star host Cavaliers getting chance to strut their stuff

CLEVELAND — The NBA All-Star Game’s hosts aren’t just welcoming guests or showing off their renovate... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
Fike boys fall to C.B. Aycock in season finale

A tough 2021-22 season came to an end for the Fike High boys basketball team Friday night, as the te... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
Wilson Prep boys edge North Edgecombe for conference title

GASTON — The 1-A Tar Roanoke Conference Tournament Championship game ended far closer than the Wilso... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GASTON, NC
Fike girls stomp C.B. Aycock, turn focus to playoffs

The Fike High girls basketball team closed out a stellar regular season in fine fashion Friday night... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
Big offense carries No. 4 N.C. State women past Wake Forest

RALEIGH — Wes Moore didn’t shy away from spreading a little breaking news to his No. 4 North Carolin... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Sustaining women's hockey growth still post-Olympics issue

BEIJING — Speaking less than 24 hours apart over the final two days of the women’s Olympic hockey to... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC

