CINCINNATI — Get ready for a warmup. Highs are headed toward 60 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday but the two will be dramatically different. Ideal outdoor weather is expected for both today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees today under a mostly sunny sky. Skies will be clear tonight but temperatures won't be nearly as cold thanks to continued south winds. Temperatures only fall to the mid-30s.

