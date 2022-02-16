ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Tehachapi hosting ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ event

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmPOR_0eFjlRpj00

The City of Tehachapi is hosting the next ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ event on February 17 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The event will be at Kamenz Kafe. ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ is meant to create a comfortable setting with the community to engage in its local government and to meet the mayor, councilmembers and city staff.

“Coffee with the Mayor is a great way to have a casual conversation with city staff and elected officials and ask questions directly to those that are working on the projects. You can get a chance to have a cup of free coffee and a conversation at a local business in downtown,” said Key Budge Community Engagement Specialist and event coordinator.

The event is held each month on the third Thursday.

