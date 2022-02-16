ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Arrests Made In Alleged Scheme To Defraud Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program

By Pam Surano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0At4UM_0eFjlP4H00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general accused a group of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

The investigation by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro showed the group of alleged co-conspirators allegedly tried to rip off PUA funds in excess of almost $1 million.

Shapiro, along with local law enforcement and the FBI, announced the arrests of five people on Tuesday. They are accused of conspiring to provide false information to obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds. The attorney general said the group “took advantage of the public health emergency to cash in.”

Agents say seven people allegedly claimed to have worked for the same trucking company between January 2020 and March 2020 and that their employment ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors allege they not only didn’t work for the company, but there were no records of them being employed in Pennsylvania.

The alleged co-conspirators are believed to have filed 145 false applications, of which nearly $500,000 was paid out to them. To date, the state attorney general’s office has charged 44 individuals across Pennsylvania for submitting fraudulent PUA applications totaling more than $4 million.

The Office of Inspector General prosecutes allegations of unemployment insurance fraud and says it continues to investigate and prosecute those who exploit a national emergency to steal taxpayer-funded resources.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Uber Bans Accounts Of Alleged Shooter And His Girlfriend In Driver Christi Spicuzza’s Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Uber banned the accounts of the man accused of killing driver Christi Spicuzza and his girlfriend, who police said ordered him the ride. Uber said Calvin Crew’s girlfriend will be held responsible for the actions of her “guest rider,” as the account holder has to answer for its entire party. According to the criminal complaint, an Uber was called last Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to a house in Pitcairn on Brinton Road for Crew. It was requested to drive to Deram Drive in Penn Hills. Spicuzza was reported missing last Friday and was found shot to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Crediting Detectives, Uber Cooperation And Community Tips For Arrest In Christi Spicuzza’s Death

By: Meghan Schiller and Lindsay Ward/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are crediting the relentless work of detectives, Uber’s cooperation and tips from the community for the quick arrest in the shooting death of an Uber driver last weekend. WATCH: Jennifer Borrasso reports Following the arrest of 22-year-old Calvin Crew on Thursday evening, Allegheny County police say the investigation into death of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza is still ongoing. They said it is unclear what happened in the time that her dashcam was shut off and her death, but it must have been “terrifying for Christine.” “This is a sad and tragic case …...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington Co. DA Seeking Death Penalty Against Couple Accused Of Hiding Baby’s Body In Bedroom Wall

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington County district attorney is seeking the death penalty against a couple accused of hiding their baby’s body in a wall at a home in Charleroi. Jason Walsh told the judge his intentions during a formal arraignment Friday morning. Walsh said he believes aggravating circumstances apply in this case, which means Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis could get the death penalty, if convicted. Wilt, 25, appeared in person, while Hollis appeared over video. They’re accused of hiding their son Archer Hollis’ remains inside a bedroom wall in a crate at their home in Charleroi. Investigators found the...
CHARLEROI, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex’s Brownsville Home And Beating Her Despite PFA

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County man is facing felony charges for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend and her sister after breaking into the woman’s home. Court records indicate the victim had standing protection from abuse order. State troopers say 23-year-old DeJour Thomas used an open window to climb into the victim’s Brownsville home and attack her. (Photo: Fayette County Jail) Investigators say the woman was home sleeping when Thomas began beating her and her sister who had come to her rescue. The two women managed to escape. Court records indicate the young woman filed a protection from abuse order, but in this case,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Attorney General Issues Consumer Alert About Apple Airtags’ Tracking Threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has issued a consumer alert about the malicious use of Apple AirTags. The alert was issued Wednesday, with Shapiro saying he wants everyone to be aware. There have been reports of people having had their locations tracked unknowingly without their consent by AirTags. Just this week, state police said a man from Apollo violated a PFA when he used the device to keep tabs on his ex-girlfriend. He is now facing several charges. “It’s uncomfortable knowing that people have these devices they can just pop into your bag, especially because I am...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Calvin Crew Charged With Homicide In Death Of Missing Uber Driver Christi Spicuzza

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing Uber driver found dead over the weekend. The Allegheny County Police Department said 22-year-old Calvin Crew, of Penn Hills, was arrested and charged Thursday night. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to authorities. The body of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza had a single gunshot wound, police said. Her body was found Saturday afternoon on Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville. (Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police) Spicuzza’s family first reported her missing to Turtle Creek police last Friday. They said she never came home...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Found Dead In Waynesburg Home

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Waynesburg, after police said two people were found dead in their home on Monday afternoon. Police chief Thomas Ankrom said he got a call from the landlord who owns the Morris Street home around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The landlord reported that he had not heard from his tenants for several days. Ankrom said that’s when a man was found dead at the top of the steps with a gunshot wound. A woman was also found on the second floor with a gunshot wound. ...
WAYNESBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Facing Charges, Accused Of Threatening Student On School Bus

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A local woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a child on a school bus. Police say they received video of Jada Northcutt, of Monroeville, entering a Gateway school bus and telling a student not to fight with her daughter — ‘or else.’ The principal of Evergreen Elementary School then gave the video to police. Northcutt is now facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, and other charges.
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
CBS Pittsburgh

Neglected Dogs Rescued From Property In Indiana County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CLYDE, Pa. (KDKA) — Humane workers are caring for a group of neglected dogs found roaming in southern Indiana County. Investigators say the owner died, leaving no one to care for them. The workers don’t have an exact count but believe there are more than 40 dogs on the property. Several of them rounded up Thursday morning, but there are more still roaming free. Animal rescue groups in Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are coordinating on the rescue. (Source: Cambria County Animal Response Team/Facebook) Cambria County Humane Society, Cambria County Animal Response Team, Indiana County Humane Society and Action for Animals Humane Society are caring for them. It is unknown when the dogs will be up for adoption.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Crack Near Elementary School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Castle man admitted to selling crack near an elementary school. Melvin Dorsey-Pace, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday. He was accused of selling crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of St. Vitus Elementary School in New Castle last summer. He will be sentenced in June and faces up to 60 years in prison.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The mother of a toddler who was found “ice-cold” and without a pulse has been charged along with the father. Haylee Arnold is facing several charges including simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a report from the Herald-Standard, Arnold “chose not act” as her child was severely neglected. Back in January, police were called to a home in Georges Township where a toddler was found hypothermic and with no pulse. Police were then told by a doctor that she was severely neglected and underweight. The house was in disrepair when police arrived, filled with fecal matter, garbage, spoiled food, and insects. That included the room where the child slept in her playpen. Keith Kalbaugh, the toddler’s father, is facing charges of aggravated assault and neglect.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh SWAT: Cited For Bravery, Questioned For Potential Over-Deployment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh police SWAT team is an elite force with special training and skills called in to help with the most dangerous police calls, but some are questioning if they’re called in too much. They were heroes at the Tree of Life. Pittsburgh SWAT officers in military gear and with military weapons entered the synagogue to stop the carnage and subdue the gunman. SWAT Officer Tim Matson was shot seven times and later honored at the State of the Union. But SWAT is now under a different kind of fire. During his campaign, Mayor Ed Gainey called repeatedly for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Wrong-Way DUI Hit-And-Run Crash On I-70

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is dead and a man is in jail facing multiple charges after a DUI wrong-way crash turned into a hit-and-run on Interstate 70 in Washington County. Leandre Woods, 48, is accused of driving west in the eastbound lane and hitting 32-year-old Joscelyn Vith head-on. She was taken to a hospital where she died. A relative KDKA spoke to on the phone said she leaves behind two teenage kids and a husband. Both were from Eighty Four. The crash happened in the early morning hours on I-70 in South Strabane Township. The accident backed up...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Find 17-Year-Old Castle Shannon Teen

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have found a 17-year-old Castle Shannon girl. Castle Shannon police said Roliza Montallana had last been seen at her home on Feb. 14 before she ran away. (Photo: Provided to police by family) She was found safe on Thursday. Police did not say where she was located.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged With Homicide And DUI In Wife’s Death

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A man is facing homicide charges several months after a crash killed his wife in North Versailles. Edward Madden faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, for the death of his wife Bridgette Madden. Court documents show that on November 8, Madden was driving on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Road and tried to turn left onto Maryland Avenue. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2) However, Madden’s car drove right in front of an SUV and caused a t-bone crash. The investigation revealed Madden had a green light, but didn’t yield to that other driver. Madden also had fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash. Edward and Bridgette Madden, as well as a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The other people injured in the crash were listed as stable once they got to the hospital. Madden is being charged with homicide, homicide by vehicle, several counts of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Uber Driver Shot To Death Remembered As Loving Mother Of 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Uber driver who was found shot to death in Monroeville is being remembered as a loving mother of four. Family friend Dominick Loffredo said he’s known Christi Spicuzza for over 10 years and it was unlike her to disappear without calling. Spicuzza went missing late Thursday night after making a few trips for Uber. Her car was found Saturday morning in Pitcairn a few hours before her body was found in Monroeville. (Photo Credit: Pitcairn Police) Loffredo said when he saw Spicuzza’s fiance post on Facebook that she was missing, he prayed for her. “She would never be away from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter Injured In Big Blaze At Fayette County Salvage Yard

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was hospitalized after a large fire broke out at a salvage yard in Fayette County. The first flames erupted around 11:30 in an area of Marsh Auto Salvage, where crews remove engines and transmissions. With multiple flammable materials, the fire took off, consuming one building heavily damaging another. The giant flames and thick black smoke were captured on camera. Warning: explicit language Employees helped in fire operations by removing vehicles — many of them with gasoline and other materials in them — directly away from the fire. Firefighters said they had a hard time battling the blaze because there were no nearby hydrants or homes for water supply. (Photo Credit: KDKA) There’s been no word on the hospitalized firefighter’s condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
DAWSON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers After Being Arrested

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of assaulting police officers after attacking a bartender and bar owner in Shadyside on Monday night. Police say Justin McGowan was screaming incoherently and acting erratically at ‘5801’ on Ellsworth Avenue. (Courtesy: Allegheny County) The owner and bartender said McGowan fell asleep at the bar, then attacked the when they asked him to leave. Police say they handcuffed McGowan, but he kicked one officer and head-butted another.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Family Heirloom

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV MILLVALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — A search is underway for a suspect after a family claims one of its beloved heirlooms was stolen. According to Millvale Police, a man is accused of stealing a bike from a family who says is not just a run of the mill bicycle. Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. (Courtesy: Millvale Borough Police Department) Police say he stole the antique bike that the family spent hours restoring. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Millvale Police. Anyone who may have information that leads to the identity of the pictured individual please call Millvale Police.
MILLVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy