ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri 76-57

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead 23rd-ranked Arkansas to a...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Tigers come up short at Mississippi State, 68-49

The basketball season continues to slip away from the Missouri Tigers. They lost at Mississippi State 68-49 on Friday night to see their season record tumble to 10-16. The Bulldogs built an 11 point first half lead and never looked back. Four Mississippi State players scored in double figures. Mizzou was led by Ronnie DeGray III’s 13 points.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Northwest HS girl wrestlers headed to state

The Missouri state high school wrestling championships are being held this weekend in Columbia and one school participating, Northwest Cedar Hill has a girls team that has people talking. Fox 2 Sports reporter Mikala McGhee has more on this team’s success.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 18, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.(boys): Webster Groves at Eureka(girls): Eureka at Webster GrovesPriory at WestminsterChaminade at CBC This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, […]
EUREKA, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
40K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy