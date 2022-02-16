Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri 76-57

The basketball season continues to slip away from the Missouri Tigers. They lost at Mississippi State 68-49 on Friday night to see their season record tumble to 10-16. The Bulldogs built an 11 point first half lead and never looked back. Four Mississippi State players scored in double figures. Mizzou was led by Ronnie DeGray III’s 13 points.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO