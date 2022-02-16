Umude leads No. 23 Arkansas over Missouri 76-57

The basketball season continues to slip away from the Missouri Tigers. They lost at Mississippi State 68-49 on Friday night to see their season record tumble to 10-16. The Bulldogs built an 11 point first half lead and never looked back. Four Mississippi State players scored in double figures. Mizzou was led by Ronnie DeGray III’s 13 points.
The Missouri state high school wrestling championships are being held this weekend in Columbia and one school participating, Northwest Cedar Hill has a girls team that has people talking. Fox 2 Sports reporter Mikala McGhee has more on this team’s success.
This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.(boys): Webster Groves at Eureka(girls): Eureka at Webster GrovesPriory at WestminsterChaminade at CBC This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, […]
Comments / 0