ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

Washington Park woman says her home has burned 3 times; officials need public’s help

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Dwrg_0eFjkUex00

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Washington Park Mayor Leanord Moore says he needs the state’s help after a fire destroyed its public safety building on Oct. 26, 2021. Moore acknowledged Tuesday that the building was not insured.

At the time, the Illinois State Fire Marshal said the fire’s cause was “undetermined.”

Mayor Moore said he recently learned the building could not be insured because of years of neglect by previous administrations, including several village bankruptcies.  Moore took over last May. He spoke out today, surrounded by other public officials to say they’ve received little help.

Top Story: How much rain, snow can we expect in STL area over the next two days?

“We have received more assistance from a private citizen here in this area than we have our local government and that just makes no sense,” he said.

A private citizen donated his industrial garage for Washington Park’s fire trucks. He also set up living quarters for the firefighters. Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris says it’s enough to continue protecting residents in the village with a median income of about $23,000 a year.

“They call 911, they’re going to get 911. You’re going to get your fire department,” Harris said.

The area has been struck by at least five fires since the public safety building burned. FOX2 has captured several examples in the small village of about 3,000 people, just in the last couple of weeks.

On January 31, the Crown Food Mart burned to the ground . People were inside when the fire started. They escaped without injuries. The fire marshal is still investigating the cause.

Last week, two homes burned on the same street. The fire marshal is reportedly investigating both of those as suspicious.

Washington Park’s Fire Chief Preston Green said there hasn’t been an uptick in fires.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary,” he said. “The fire department is out of the ordinary.”

Trending: Unusual amount of crows found dead in St. Louis area

However, Angela Wilson believes her case is also unusual. She says her home has burned three times.

“It was arson all three times,” she said. “I talked to the fire marshal and he told me the people next door with the cameras, they wouldn’t even open the door for him.”

Chief Green says that lack of citizen cooperation is one of the issues his department is going to tackle. He also took over just last May, running Washington Park’s Fire Department as chief while continuing with East St. Louis as a fire captain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Car hits ice and crashes into O’Fallon, Missouri home

O’FALLON, Mo. – A driver lost control on the ice late Thursday night in O’Fallon, Missouri and crashed into a house. That accident happened just before midnight on Westridge Drive. The driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The car left a gaping hole in the house. The driver was okay. The homeowner […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

Building in East Carondelet, Illinois on fire Thursday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A building was on fire early Thursday morning in East Carondelet, Illinois. Fire crews were called just after 4 a.m. to extinguish a fire on Westview Farms Lane. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. No one was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Washington Park, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Washington Park, IL
FOX2Now

Person struck by vehicle on I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Police said a person was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-44 at Exit 239 near St. Clair, Missouri. Two right lanes...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Semi-truck was stuck on railroad tracks in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A semi-truck was stuck on some railroad tracks Wednesday night. The incident happened at a crossing on East Grand Avenue in North St. Louis. The driver hit a pole, and subsequently, part of the truck blocked the tracks. Police called to have train traffic stop until those tracks could be cleared. FOX 2’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to over 450 crashes Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri received a winter storm Thursday that heavily impacted the roads. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it responded to 1,602 calls for service, 649 stranded motorists, and 480 crashes. 40 people involved in the crashes were injured. MSHP said there were no fatalities. The road conditions varied […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Arson#Private Citizen#The Crown Food Mart
FOX 2

Most highways clear while side streets were icy Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning after Thursday’s winter storm created uncertain road conditions for commuters. The road conditions varied on Friday morning. Many highways and other main arteries in St. Louis County were in good shape, but the side streets and subdivisions were a much different story. FOX 2 crews encountered icy and slick conditions […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Multiple cars get windows smashed in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Multiple vehicles were broken into in Downtown St. Louis Thursday morning. The break-ins happened at about 1 a.m. on Spruce. Four drivers found their car windows broken. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen from inside those vehicles. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Police officer hit by a car released from rehab today

ST. LOUIS – A procession is planned Friday for an officer who will be released from rehab after being injured in the line of duty. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Delvion Mitchell was hit by a car on I-64 near Boyle on January 24. Supporters plan a procession around midday as he is released. Mitchell is one […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

How much winter precipitation fell in St. Louis this week?

ST. LOUIS–The latest round of winter weather has passed through the St. Louis region, still leaving some slippery streets behind, having given many local school children a long weekend along the way. Here’s a look at what our area saw in terms of precipitation, which came in waves of rain, sleet, and snow. SNOW According […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Illinois Department of Corrections plans to downsize

VANDALIA, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Corrections is making plans to downsize. Prison populations are decreasing and maintenance costs are rising. The plan calls for a reduction of the inmate population at the Vandalia Correctional Center. This step could save the state $12 million. Cuts would also be made at the prison in Pontiac, […]
VANDALIA, IL
FOX 2

Crown Candy Kitchen broken into overnight for $10 in change

ST. LOUIS – Crown Candy Kitchen was broken into Thursday morning, but the suspect only got away with a few bucks. Owner Andy Karandzieff posted a photo on Twitter showing that someone broke the glass of the front door around 6 a.m. “Well my day’s gone to [s***] thanks to a criminal,” Karandzieff wrote on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy