FRAZEE, Minn. — Numerous train cars were derailed Thursday morning near Frazee, Minnesota causing some temporary evacuations of nearby homes. According to the KVLY in Fargo, just before 9 a.m. an eastbound train derailed and caused a parked train on the westbound track to derail. Officials say some of the cars were carrying lithium batteries or petroleum, prompting authorities to evacuate some nearby homes. Authorities say the materials aren't posing any safety hazards or concerns, however, the evacuations are being done as a precaution.

FRAZEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO