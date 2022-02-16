ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

By John SAEKI, Anne-Christine POUJOULAT, ANTHONY WALLACE, Dimitar DILKOFF, Peter STEBBINGS
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjhHc_0eFjjfSH00
Kamila Valieva topped the women's short programme on Tuesday /AFP

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal.

The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists.

Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation.

Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.

The New York Times reported that her sample also contained the substances Hypoxen and L-Carnitine. They are not on WADA's prohibited list.

The report said the disclosures concerning the different substances were contained in a document submitted at the CAS hearing that ended with the controversial decision to allow Valieva to continue competing in Beijing.

Senior IOC member Denis Oswald said Tuesday that Valieva informed the CAS panel that she tested positive because of "contamination" from her grandfather's medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nbim6_0eFjjfSH00
Kamila Valieva put in a clean performace on Tuesday but was in tears afterwards /AFP

The New York Times report said the grandfather provided a pre-recorded video message to a hearing with Russian anti-doping officials on February 9 in which he said he used trimetazidine.

Valieva's mother told the same hearing her daughter took Hypoxen for heart "variations", the Times said.

- 'Not fair' -

Valieva has already won one gold in Beijing, playing a starring role to lead Russia to the team title last week, before the doping controversy erupted.

The medals ceremony for that will not take place in Beijing because of the saga. Likewise, if Valieva finishes in the top three of the singles competition there will also be no ceremony -- unprecedented in Olympic history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmRnW_0eFjjfSH00
Clement Noel won the slalom gold medal, France's first alpine skiing title of the Beijing Olympics /AFP

It puts the spotlight once more on doping by Russian athletes, who are not allowed to take part at these Games under their flag because of a state-sponsored doping programme that reached its peak at its home 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Some of Valieva's fellow skaters made plain their unhappiness that they had to compete against her.

"I don't know every detail of the case, but from the big picture obviously a doping athlete competing against clean athletes is not fair," the 16-year-old American skater Alysa Liu said.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams expressed sympathy for Valieva.

"She is at the centre of a lot of speculation and it must be very tough for her," he said.

- Gold for France -

Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of these Games when he won the men's slalom on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZSLH_0eFjjfSH00
Valieva's Olympic doping controversy /AFP

Noel was sixth fastest after the first run but his lightning-quick second run gave him a combined total of 1min 44.09sec to hold off Johannes Strolz, the Austrian former traffic policeman who had already won a gold in the alpine combined event.

"That was one of the most important races in my career. It's not often that you are able to win a medal in the Olympic Games," said 24-year-old Noel.

"It's one shot -- one minute and 40 seconds every four years."

In the men's ice hockey, Slovakia knocked out a weakened USA squad in a shootout at the quarter-final stage.

The pandemic-driven decision by the National Hockey League, the world's top pro league, to refuse to release its superstars for the Games has deprived the Olympics of a best-on-best competition and left the USA with the youngest squad in Beijing.

Slovakia scored 44sec from time to force overtime and their captain Marek Hrivik got the only goal of the final penalty shootout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00o91V_0eFjjfSH00
Slovakia's players celebrate victory over the USA in the men's ice hockey competition at the Beijing Olympics /AFP

Alexander Hall of the United States won the men's freeski slopestyle gold, taking the title ahead of countryman Nick Goepper.

Other golds up for grabs on Wednesday were in women's biathlon relay, another in freestyle skiing and two each in cross-country and short track speed skating.

After Wednesday's early action, Norway top the medals table with 12 golds, ahead of Germany on nine and the United States on eight.

The Games end on Sunday.

Comments / 191

Guest
2d ago

Send her home, and send Mark Adams (Olympic spokesperson who expressed his sympathy for her with her)! I get it, she’s fifteen, but in fairness to everyone else competing CLEAN, she HAS to GO! I truely believe rules are a necessity for FAIRNESS OF COMPETITION, if you test positive for ANY banned substance, regardless of how it got in your body, you MUST be disqualified or there is no ‘FAIRNESS IN COMPETITION’!! Part of an elite athletes responsibilities include keeping your body fine tuned through hard work and dedication...not simply a few trips to the DRUG STORE!!🤔

Reply(4)
177
demototheend
2d ago

I think it's funny how they are saying now it was a mix up with her grandfather's medication! really let's get real! kick her off the ice! and out of the Olympics!

Reply(4)
108
Katie D
2d ago

1 banned substance I can see as contamination, but 3? No way chica. No metals for you and you might as well kiss your skating career goodbye (unless it's Disney on Ice).

Reply(21)
84
Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Beijing Olympics#Alpine Skiing#Russian#Wada#The New York Times#Cas#Ioc
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Johnny Weir Says He Cried After Commentating On Drug-Scandalized Russian Skater

Johnny Weir said he cried following his muted commentary of Kamila Valieva’s performance in the women’s figure skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Olympians-turned-broadcasters Weir and Tara Lipinski offered an uncharacteristically somber take for NBC on the 15-year-old’s skate on Tuesday amid the controversy...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘There was blood all over the snow ... it was terrifying’: How Winter Olympians fight the fear

The motto “never give up” would seem a little trite coming from most athletes, but freestyle skier Leonie Gerken Schofield has built her career living by those words. The 24-year-old’s body is covered in scars from surgeons’ scalpels: she has broken her back and suffered a herniated disc, undergone two knee operations and dislocated her shoulder three times which would eventually require surgery. The nadir came just before Christmas, only two months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, when she crashed while training for a competition in the Alps. The physical injuries were relatively minor in Gerken Schofield’s world,...
SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Kamila Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her...
SPORTS
AFP

AFP

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy