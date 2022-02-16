ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico pulls off upset of No. 22 Wyoming

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uS64Y_0eFjjco600

The first game involving a ranked Wyoming team since 2015 ended with a 75-66 loss for the No. 22 Cowboys against a New Mexico team led by Jaelen House’s 34 points on Tuesday at Albuquerque, N.M.

It was the first win by New Mexico over a ranked opponent since Jan. 5, 2019, when the Lobos defeated No. 6 Nevada 85-58 in Albuquerque.

House, a transfer from Arizona State, scored 14 of New Mexico’s last 17 points of the game since 5:24 was remaining.

His 30th point came on a drive to the basket that gave New Mexico a 68-63 lead with 1:25 left.

Graham Ike, who finished with 26 points to lead Wyoming, cut the lead to 68-65 on a layup with 1:11 left.

Jay Allen-Tovar responded with a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining. He finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

After Drake Jeffries missed a 3-pointer for Wyoming, House was fouled and he made both free throws to give New Mexico a 73-65 lead.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. contributed 18 points for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West).

Wyoming (21-4, 10-2) had only one other double-figure scorer aside from Ike — Jeremiah Oden with 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

The game was competitive from the start with neither team leading by more than six points in the first half.

Wyoming took a 33-30 at halftime behind 10 points from Oden, including 3-of-3 shooting from the field, with a 3-pointer, and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

House had 12 points in the half to lead the Lobos. House, Mashburn (10 points) and Allen-Tovar (seven) scored 29 of New Mexico’s 30 points at halftime.

After a dunk by Ike with 15:30 remaining gave Wyoming a 41-34 lead, New Mexico went on an 11-2 run.

House had five points, including a 3-pointer, and Mashburn scored four points in the rally that gave the Lobos a 45-43 lead with 10:50 left.

New Mexico’s 9-2 run, that included House’s fourth 3-pointer of the game, put the Lobos ahead 58-51 with 6:09 remaining.

–Field Level Media

