Quick Six: Brien’s pick for NBA title, and the most exciting story line for the NASCAR season

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The fastest two minutes in sports travels well. Time for Quick Six where no question is off the table. Brien Blakely holding things down for us in Charlotte. Two minutes on the clock:

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Brien, Ben Simmons was introduced by the Nets today, will this new marriage work?

Will, who will be better next season? Rams or Bengals?

Brien, who’s your pick as of right now to win the NBA title?

Will, the Sixers introduced James Harden today, will he work in Philly?

Brien, what’s the most exciting story line this NASCAR season?

Will, pick one for the Panthers, Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, Sam Darnold, or Jameis Winston?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.