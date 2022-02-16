ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Miller scores in 9th round of SO, Rangers beat Bruins 2-1

By VIN A. CHERWOO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drO3K_0eFjjVZt00
1 of 9

NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Filip Chytil scored the tying goal in the third period to help New York, playing its first game in two weeks, win for the eighth time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots to win for the 10th time in 11 starts and improve to 23-5-2 on the season.

Charlie Coyle scored in the first period for Boston, which has lost six of nine (3-4-2). Jeremy Swayman, coming of a 2-0 win at Ottawa on Saturday night, made 33 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored on the Rangers’ first two attempts of the tiebreaker. Jake DeBrusk scored on Boston’s first attempt and Coyle tied it in the third round. Swayman stopped a backhand attempt by Alexis Lafreniere on New York’s third attempt to extend it, and another 11 skaters were denied until Miller scored from the left side on his first career shootout attempt.

Shesterkin made a sprawling save on David Pastrnak on a 2-on-1 rush 1:09 into overtime. Boston’s Craig Smith ran into the goalie with 2:12 left, drawing an interference penalty. Lafreniere was whistled for roughing for retaliating against Smith.

Swayman denied a breakaway by Panarin with 59 seconds left and Shesterkin had a glove save on Taylor Hall at the other end less than 10 seconds later.

The league’s spotters then ordered Shesterkin pulled from the game with 40.5 seconds to go to get checked for a concussion, with the frustrated goalie slamming his stick against the boards as he skated off. Alexandar Georgiev came on but did not face a shot the rest of the period, and Shesterkin returned for the shootout to cheers from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Chytil tied it 1-all at 6:45 of the third. He got a pass from Dryden Hunt as he crossed the blue line and fired a shot from the right circle that Swayman stopped. However, with the puck laying on the ice on the right side in front of the goalie, Chytil skated in and knocked it in for his fifth of the season and first since Jan. 15. It ended Swayman’s shutout streak of 131 minutes, 57 seconds.

With fans still buzzing after the goal, Shesterkin stopped a backhander by Hall on a breakaway at 8:37 to get the crowd roaring again.

Shesterkin stopped a slap shot by Matt Grzelyck with 6:09 left, and then made a stellar right pad save on a deflection by Anton Blidh 45 seconds later.

Shesterkin denied Trent Frederic from the left side with 5 seconds left, and then gloved shot from the left circle by David Pastrnak just before the regulation buzzer to send the game to overtime.

After managing just two shots on goal in the first period, the Rangers picked up their intensity after the intermission, outshooting the Bruins 15-9 in the second.

They had five shots in the first four minutes of the period, with Swayman making a stellar save on Ryan Strome in front in the opening minute. The goalie also denied a backhander by Kevin Rooney at 2:16 and another attempt in close by Greg McKegg 30 seconds later.

Shesterkin made a pair of nice stops late in the middle period. First, he had a save off his chest on Jack Studnicka’s shot from center point with 5:09 left, and then denied DeBrusk’s attempt on the rebound in front.

Miller had two great chances from the left circle in the closing seconds of the period, but Swayman stopped both shots to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard.

Boston outshot New York 8-2 in a brisk first period that featured only six whistles.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard first, taking advantage of a turnover by Barclay Goodrow in the neutral zone. Shesterkin stopped the initial shot by Smith, but Coyle knocked in the rebound from the right side over the goalie’s glove for his 11th.

Ryan Reaves got the Rangers’ first shot on goal, a slap shot stopped by Swayman with 7:45 left in the period. The goalie turned aside Adam Fox’s attempt from the right circle 41 seconds later.

LINEUPS

The Bruins played without star left wing Brad Marchand and center Patrice Bergeron for the third straight game. Marchand is serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and Bergeron is out with an upper-body injury. Marchand has 21 goals and 28 assists in 39 games this season, and Bergeron has 12 goals and 23 assists in 43 games.

The Rangers got Fox back off IR after the All-Star defenseman missed their previous three games. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has seven goals and 40 assists in 44 games. Chytil returned after missing the previous five games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the New York Islanders on Thursday night in the third of a four-game trip.

Rangers: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at http://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: Potential Trade Returns for Giroux From Avalanche, Wild & Blues

It appears as though Claude Giroux has made his decision on whether he will stick with the team or waive his full no-move clause and be traded to a contender. Giroux has listed three teams that he wants to go to, the Colorado Avalanche first and foremost, but he would also be willing to go to the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues (from ‘The Latest on the Claude Giroux, Avalanche Potential Trade Scenario’, Colorado Hockey Now, Feb. 14, 2022).
NHL
The Associated Press

Kings visit the Coyotes after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (25-17-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (12-32-4, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +168, Kings -201; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Los Angeles after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights.
NHL
The Associated Press

Vegas visits San Jose after Pacioretty’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-4, second in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-21-5, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Vegas after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. The Sharks are 3-4-1 against the rest of...
NHL
The Associated Press

Florida visits Chicago after Marchment’s 3-goal game

Florida Panthers (34-10-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8, seventh in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Mason Marchment scored three goals in the Panthers’ 6-2 victory over the Wild. The Blackhawks are 8-12-4 at home. Chicago is the last team in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Studnicka
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Filip Chytil
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Greg Mckegg
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Ryan Strome
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Tristan Jarry
The Associated Press

Montreal visits New York after Caufield’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (18-20-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the New York Islanders after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime win against the Blues. The Islanders are 11-12-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York...
NHL
The Associated Press

Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic final

BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had time for many thoughts while in isolation at the Olympics. “Can I play here or not?” was one of them. The Finnish hockey veteran spent six days at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, wondering when he could resume his quest for gold. Anttila returned for the second game of the tournament, scored twice, and on Sunday will play in the final against the Russians looking to help deliver the country’s first Olympic hockey gold medal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Canadiens, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames almost added Ben Chiarot as part of the Tyler Toffoli deal. What stopped the trade from being bigger? Meanwhile, the New York Rangers and Canadiens could be talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly not going to be adding a big-name rental ahead of the trade deadline and the Vegas Golden Knights have shot down rumors they might be interested in bringing back Marc-Andre Fleury.
NHL
The Associated Press

Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Rangers#The Boston Bruins 2 1
The Associated Press

Peterson’s shootout goal leads Stars past Blackhawks 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson got fancy to score the winning goal for the Dallas Stars. Until then, Chicago’s Marc-Andre Fleury had stopped everything in the first 65 minutes and four of the first five Stars shooters in the shootout. But Peterson skated in, faked Fleury and slid a backhand between his legs in the bottom of the sixth round to earn the Stars the 1-0 victory Friday night.
NHL
NBC Sports

Flyers place a center on waivers; two pieces set for return to lineup

VOORHEES, N.J. — Connor Bunnaman had teammates celebrating around him at the end of practice Friday. The question is legitimate because the 23-year-old center was placed on waivers Friday afternoon. Bunnaman is no longer exempt from waivers, so in order for the Flyers to loan him to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, he must go unclaimed Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Provide Updates on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams

In advance of Wednesday's game against the Pistons, the Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as doubtful for Boston's final game before the All-Star break. Smart sprained his right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday's 48-point win against the Sixers. After Danny Green missed a three, ...
NBA
markerzone.com

NHL MAKES DECISION ON MARCHAND'S SUSPENSION APPEAL

Back on February 9, the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) chose to suspend Brad Marchand six games for a roughing and high sticking incident involving Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. For the incident itself, six games seemed steep, but that length had plenty to do with Marchand's previous offences...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Marchand, Shesterkin, Miller & More…

The New York Rangers played their first game since Feb. 1. Despite living in what has been called a “COVID hotbed” they went through the first half of the season without having too many games postponed so they had more time off than other teams during the allotted Olympic break. The game against the Boston Bruins was eventful if not surprising. Here’s why.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Disastrous 2018 Trade With Lightning Could Get Worse

“Some mistakes, I guess, we never stop paying for.” – Roy Hobbs, The Natural. OK, so this quote draws from a movie about baseball, not hockey. And to employ it here is engaging in more than a bit of melodrama, given that Robert Redford’s character was referring to matters of life larger than NHL trades.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

763K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy