The Rattlers of Florida A&M are on the road for opening weekend, and the get a taste of baseball in their new conference right off the rip. Florida A&M travels to New Orleans to play in the Andre Dawson Tournament this weekend, where they will play three games over the next three days, and all three are against SWAC opponents. It's a chance for this team to get game day ready, and also get familiar with what they're up against this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO