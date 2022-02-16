ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Maier’s, Washenitz’s accomplishments recognized before Tuesday’s game

By Abbie Backenstoe
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Before Fairmont Senior’s game on Tuesday night, both Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier had their accomplishments recognized.

Maier surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in January along with with over 800 career rebounds.

Washenitz eclipsed 1,500 career points in early January and when she was named the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year, Gatorade gave her 1,000 to donate to an organization of her choice.

Washenitz annouced she was donating the grant to the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission.

WBOY 12 News

