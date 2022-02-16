ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s Family Sues to Keep Details of His Death a Secret

By Rachel Olding
 3 days ago
The family of the late comedian Bob Saget have sued officials in Orange County in an effort to keep further details of his unexpected death a secret. Saget,...

Missing ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead

Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who played parts on General Hospital, Chicago Justice, and other popular shows, was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday. The 43-year-old had been reported missing Sunday. The cause and circumstances of her death have not been released. Her husband, Vance Smith, wrote on Instagram, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.” Her cousin Savannah Pearlman said, “UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.” The Los Angeles Police Department wrote in a statement, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”
