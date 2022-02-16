ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Goodwill partners with Bakersfield College to host vaccination clinics on Feb. 25

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XOV1_0eFjiOXP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Goodwill has partnered with Bakersfield College to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Feb. 25.

The vaccination clinics will be held at Bakersfield Goodwill locations on Oswell Street, Stine Road and Rosedale Highway. All sites will be providing the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

List of times:

  • Oswell Location: 9-11 a.m. (2671 Oswell St.)
  • Stine Road Location: 12-2 p.m. (4901 Stine Rd.)
  • Rosedale Location: 3-5 p.m. (13121 Rosedale Hwy.)

You will be asked to bring an identification card or driver’s license. There is no pre-registration required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 1,241 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 1,241 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 231,871 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,101 deaths. The department reports 186,146 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 608,068 negative COVID-19 tests […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Jasmeet Bains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision. The newly-drawn 35th Assembly district stretches from Arvin to Delano and includes much of East Bakersfield. We have two candidates in this race […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Bakersfield, CA
Vaccines
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Health
KGET

A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Leticia Perez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision. Now, we are turning to the newly drawn 35th Assembly district which stretches from Arvin to Delano and includes much of East Bakersfield. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi Unified School District clarifies mask policy in its schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Unified School District is clarifying how it deals with students who do not wear masks at its schools, stressing that in some cases, they are being removed from the classroom. The district says state mandates require universal masking for students and staff, but some students choose not to comply. […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Fairfax School District censures board member Moland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fairfax School District has censured one of its members. The Fairfax District trustees voted to censure current member and former board president Palmer Moland. Moland has been at the center of multiple controversies, and parents’ and community anger due to accusations of abusive and bullying conduct toward classified employees in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California’s High-Speed Rail: Central Valley is at the center of the plan and the latest political feud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been almost four years since California’s high-speed rail first broke ground in the Central Valley. Despite some framework for the track now standing upright, and Governor Gavin Newsom recently proposing  $4.2 billion dollars to finish the section from Bakersfield to Merced, California’s plan to build the nation’s first bullet train […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakersfield College#Bakersfield Goodwill#The Johnson Johnson#17 News#Rosedale Location#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

2 Bakersfield doctors agree to pay $75K to patient in proposed settlements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield doctors have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle lawsuits alleging they refused to treat an HIV-positive patient, according to federal authorities. Drs. Umaima Jamaluddin and Chibuike Enyereibe Anucha were sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for the alleged discrimination. One suit alleged Anucha refused […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searches for missing teen last seen in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen by her family on Jan. 21. Tashiana Camplese, 16, was last seen in east Bakersfield. She is described as black/white, 5’6″, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Moderna
KGET

Man considered at risk missing from East Bakersfield, BPD says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a Bakersfield man who is considered at risk. The man is Floyd Dennis Clark Jr., 59, and was last seen around 2 p.m. on Mount Vernon Avenue near Bernard Street in East Bakersfield Thursday. Clark is described as white, 5-feet-4-inches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taylor’s Trials: Hockey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the final winter edition of “Taylor’s Trials,” 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub turns a great moment into a gold medal opportunity — in an ending fit for a Hollywood movie. At the Bakersfield Ice Center, an underdog stunned spectators to steal gold in one of the greatest moments in sports […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi police chief decides to put off retirement, will stay on the job

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Just weeks after announcing his retirement, Tehachapi’s police chief says he’s decided to stay on the job. Chief Kent Kroeger has been at the helm of the department since 2014. In December, he announced plans to retire on April 1. But Kroeger said after careful consideration and discussions with city leaders, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Shrimp and salmon at California Fish Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — News Director Michael Trihey swung by California Fish Grill for lunch on Thursday. The chain, which opened a location on California Avenue, prides itself on responsibly sourced seafood and offers a variety of grilled or fried options. The shrimp skewers come with eight shrimp nestled against a bed of rice (white, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California to unveil shift to ‘endemic’ approach to virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future. The plan presumes the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds. “The focus […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy