Conway Schools town hall features questions about LGBTQ inclusion

CONWAY, Ark. – A town hall meeting at Conway High School allowed community members to ask questions to first-year superintendent Jeff Collum. The majority of questions centered on inclusion topics related to LGBTQ students.

The meeting began at 6 p.m. and lasted nearly two hours. A mixture of students, graduates, parents and teachers asked questions. Most related to the district’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity.

“The way in which queer identities are represented and appreciated in classrooms is not a matter of opinion,” said one speaker. “It is a matter of daily experience.”

Other questions related to COVID safety and other education topics. One community member said she wanted to focus more on kids as a whole rather than particular groups.

“If we can just X out trying to focus on this group, that group, and we all focus on just the being of the kids, Conway’s already winning,” the citizen said.



Collum said the school district always tries to foster a healthy, safe culture for people of all sexual orientations and backgrounds, though not all staff members get it right.

“I’m always willing to sit at the table and listen,” Collum said. “I try not to have too many preconceived ideas about what the answers are.”



No tangible steps were taken related to diversity, but Collum said more conversations will be had.

