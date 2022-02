The following story is told by a young World War II Army recruit. “My brother and I arrived at boot camp together. On the first morning our unit was dragged out of bed by our drill sergeant and made to assemble outside the barracks. ‘My name is Sergeant Jackson,’ he snarled. ‘Is there anyone here who thinks he can whip me?’ My six-foot-three, 280-pound brother raised his hand and said, ‘Yes sir, I do.’ Our sergeant called my brother to the front of the assembly to stand next to him facing the group. ‘Men,’ he said, ‘this is my new assistant. Now, is there anyone here who thinks he can whip both of us?’”

