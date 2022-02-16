ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielle Allen ends 2022 gubernatorial campaign on Tuesday

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – Candidate Danielle Allen decided to end her 2022 gubernatorial campaign on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by Allen, she will be winding down her campaign for governor and released a state ment which outlines her decision.

“Today, I announced I’m winding down my campaign for governor. But my commitment to do the work alongside activists & community members across our Commonwealth, is unwavering. Thank you to everyone who has showed up, in a million ways, for a vision of transformation & hope.”

Danielle Allen’s Twitter

Allen plans to continue to work with activists and community members as well as focus on statewide issues.

