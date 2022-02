CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- An outcome two years in the making, as Virginia women's basketball won 67-54 over Duke for their first ACC win since 2020. "It was a relief, we worked so hard for it, I think we wanted to win more than anything today," UVA senior guard Amandine Toi said, "I think we were all locked in, we followed the game plan, we put four quarters together and that's what we talked about this entire time in conference."

