Man fatally shot in Quincy Tuesday night

A man in his 20s has died after he was shot on Taffrail Road in Quincy Tuesday evening, WHDH reported.

Quincy police reported via Twitter that officers responded to a report of shots fired on Taffrail Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the department said, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

WHDH-TV reported that the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Quincy police said there are no suspects at this time, but that witnesses report seeing multiple people fleeing the seen on foot.

An investigation into the shooting in ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Quincy police or Massachusetts State Police.

