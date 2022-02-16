ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Man fatally shot in Quincy Tuesday night

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Police say they have not identified any suspects.

A man in his 20s has died after he was shot on Taffrail Road in Quincy Tuesday evening, WHDH reported.

Quincy police reported via Twitter that officers responded to a report of shots fired on Taffrail Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the department said, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

WHDH-TV reported that the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Quincy police said there are no suspects at this time, but that witnesses report seeing multiple people fleeing the seen on foot.

An investigation into the shooting in ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Quincy police or Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

22-year-old victim in Methuen shooting identified

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The victim of a Thursday shooting in Methuen has been identified by authorities as a 22-year-old resident of the city. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Methuen police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Kimball Road around 5:24 a.m. on Thursday and upon arrival they found Ewdy Lopez, a resident of the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Athol man charged with assaulting police at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The 60-year-old allegedly used a riot shield against officers during the notorious insurrection. An Athol man was arrested Friday, accused of using a riot shield to attack police at the Jan. 6 insurrection as he yelled “traitor” and “treason” at officers guarding the U.S. Capitol. Tips...
ATHOL, MA
Boston

One killed in Methuen shooting

Police are investigating. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a male in Methuen early Thursday morning. Methuen police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Kimball Road around 5:24 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. Officers arriving at the scene found a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was initially treated at the scene before being transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he died of his injuries.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

BPD warns about scam callers claiming kidnap of minors

If you are subject to a scam call asking for money, note the number it came from and contact BPD. The Boston Police Department is cautioning people against scam calls claiming the kidnapping of minors. Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped their child should immediately contact the Boston Police Department. People should also note the number the call came from.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle in Hyde Park

The woman was pronounced dead after police were called to Vallaro Road Thursday evening. A woman is dead after she was allegedly struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Hyde Park. Police were called to the area near Vallaro Road around 7:08 p.m. There, they found an elderly woman; she...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Worcester police seek public’s help finding 2 separate missing teens

Jacob Maldonado and Aseani McClain-Hines both went missing Tuesday. Police are asking for help finding two teens, named Jacob Maldonado and Aseani McClain-Hines, who both separately did not come home from school Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Jacob, a 13-year-old, is about 4’9″ tall, has a slim build,...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Medical Center#Msp#Qpd#Ma Police Dept#Quincymapolice#Whdh Tv#Da Quincy
Boston

Man dies, two firefighters injured in Chelmsford fire

The victim was said to be a man in his 80s. One man died and two firefighters were injured in an early morning fire in Chelmsford. According to Boston 25 News, firefighters were called to the scene at 175 Mason Ave., part of the Chelmsford Commons mobile home community, around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. There were already flames emanating from the home.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Boston

Someone posted a 10-minute video of themself climbing a massive crane on Nantucket

“I would caution anyone who would attempt to climb a crane or any structure, that it's extremely dangerous.”. A YouTube video posted Nov. 24, 2021, — which was recently surfaced by the Nantucket Current — shows someone climbing a large crane on Nantucket. Through the 10-minute video, which appears to be filmed on a body-mounted camera, the person climbs to the top of the crane, which is on the water.
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy