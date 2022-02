NIWOT, Colo. — The 9NEWS "Swag Chain" is given to those who have stellar performances, and Mary Codevilla of Niwot certainly fits the bill. Codevilla capped off her remarkable high school swimming career with her sixth and seventh state titles at the Class 4A championships last Friday. The senior left her mark on the Colorado swimming scene, leaving with two state records as she gets ready to head to Notre Dame in the fall.

NIWOT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO