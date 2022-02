BEIJING - (AP) -- The Russians are back in the gold medal game at the Olympics, just like they were expected to be. This run hasn't been as dominant compared to four years ago, but they are still one victory away from winning back-to-back men's hockey tournaments at Winter Games without NHL players. It would be gold just the same, and the Russians are looking to finish things off against Finland on Sunday in Beijing.

HOCKEY ・ 18 HOURS AGO