U.S. Wins Gold and Silver in Men's Slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Time
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction. Hall’s opening run earned a...

time.com

Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
Kanye
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Chinese Figure Skating Pair Break a World Record at the Winter Games

The pairs short program at the Winter Olympics was dominated by figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China. After falling half a point short of gold in Pyeongchang, the duo set the bar high in Beijing with a score of 84.41 — officially breaking the world record of 82.83, which was set by the pair in the teams event on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
Sports
HuffingtonPost

Johnny Weir Says He Cried After Commentating On Drug-Scandalized Russian Skater

Johnny Weir said he cried following his muted commentary of Kamila Valieva’s performance in the women’s figure skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Olympians-turned-broadcasters Weir and Tara Lipinski offered an uncharacteristically somber take for NBC on the 15-year-old’s skate on Tuesday amid the controversy...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Russian skater Kamila Valieva takes 4th in shocking Olympics women’s final

Russian skater Kamila Valieva finished in fourth place in figure skating Thursday during the women's individual event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a shocking development for the embattled athlete who was once considered a gold medal favorite. The Russian Olympic Committee star, 15, stumbled or fell multiple times during...
SPORTS

