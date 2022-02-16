Study to seek best model for Wilson event space

Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Simons looks on as board Chairman Todd Anderson announces plans to determine the feasibility of a convention center or other event space in Wilson. Anderson made the brief announcement during the chamber’s annual meeting Jan. 27 at the Wilson Arts Center.

Wilsonians have contemplated the need for a large community event space for decades, but Wilson Chamber of Commerce leaders are committed to turning talk into action.

“As a nod to my economic development friends, I have codenamed this as Project Meeting Space,” said chamber President Ryan Simons. “There are distinctions to be made between an event center, a civic center and a convention center. Part of this process is to figure out which will be best for our community.”

Chamber board Chairman Todd Anderson announced the organization’s plans during the chamber’s annual meeting late last month.

“Wilson is hotter than a firecracker with so many different things we didn’t have 10 years ago, so why not build on this momentum and add one more piece to the puzzle?” asked Anderson.

The chamber held its annual meeting at the Wilson Arts Center, which opened in mid-2021. Simons said the center is a gorgeous facility that complements other event spaces such as local country clubs, Barton College and Wilson Community College.

“The chamber has used those spaces before, and we will use them again in the future. But we are capped at a headcount that is below what we know our capacity could be,” Simons said. “The purpose of this is: how we can raise that ceiling for future events? For the past two years, we couldn’t have larger events, so the irony isn’t lost on us that we’re pursuing this now, but these challenges won’t be with us forever. We need to build momentum and be prepared for a future that will allow us to have large events again.”

Organizers don’t have a location or a specific design in mind. Simons said the next step is for the chamber and the Wilson Commerce Foundation to pursue a feasibility study.

“We want to lean on experts to determine what the best model is for Wilson,” he explained. “If that includes hotel space or a sports component, we’ll take that seriously, but it is too early in the process to determine what that model will look like.”

Simons added that input from community leaders and residents alike will ensure transparency and public buy-in.

“Rocky Mount and Goldsboro have wonderful facilities their communities should be proud of, but one distinction we’re trying to make early is that this effort is being led exclusively by the private sector,” Simons said. “This is not a city or county issue and we’ve not been instructed by either, which was not the case elsewhere.”