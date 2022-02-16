ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Nick Goepper Earn Third Straight Olympic Freeski Slopestyle Medal

By Max Molski
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle event has been held at the Olympics three times, and Nick Goepper has stood atop the podium on all three occasions. After winning bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Goepper secured another silver in Beijing on Tuesday with a...

#Olympics#Olympic Medal#Slopestyle#Pyeongchang#American#Team Usa
