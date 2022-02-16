Girls Hockey: Minot picks up overtime win over Mandan

The Minot Majettes sat just two points behind Mandan in the girl’s hockey standings coming into their matchup on Tuesday night.

The Majettes and Braves battled closely going scoreless for nearly two periods. It wasn’t until the final minutes that both teams found the net to make it a 1-1 game. In the end, the Majettes picked up an overtime goal to win 2-1 and jump the Braves in the standings.

