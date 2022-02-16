Bishop Eustace over Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Sophomore Allie Serlenga scored 10 points as Bishop Eustace defeated Seneca, 34-29 in Tabernacle. Serlenga is now averaging 7.6 points per game. It was the second win this...www.nj.com
