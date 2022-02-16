Bishop Eustace over Seneca - Girls basketball recap

It’s tough to beat any team, no less a rival, three times in a season. But it didn’t look that way for Shawnee. The Renegades, ranked No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 and seeded No. 2 in the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament, rolled to a 46-23 win over No. 3-seed Lenape in the Final Four on Friday night at Eastern for its third win this season over its Olympic Conference American Division counterpart.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO