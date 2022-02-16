ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Bishop Eustace over Seneca - Girls basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophomore Allie Serlenga scored 10 points as Bishop Eustace defeated Seneca, 34-29 in Tabernacle. Serlenga is now averaging 7.6 points per game. It was the second win this...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

No. 16 Shawnee beats Lenape for a 3rd time to reach SJIBT final

It’s tough to beat any team, no less a rival, three times in a season. But it didn’t look that way for Shawnee. The Renegades, ranked No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 and seeded No. 2 in the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament, rolled to a 46-23 win over No. 3-seed Lenape in the Final Four on Friday night at Eastern for its third win this season over its Olympic Conference American Division counterpart.
SHAWNEE, KS
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Friday, Feb. 18

6-Montville vs. 2-Morristown, 6:30 at County College of Morris. 5-Chatham vs. No. 8/1 Morris Catholic, 8 at County College of Morris. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Wilburn led Palmyra with 10 points and seven rebounds as it defeated Pennsauken 46-27 in Palmyra. Palmyra, which improves to 17-4, jumped out to an early 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-19 at the end of the third after a 10-3 run to win its second game in a row.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City defeats Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

Sanai Garrison Macon had 20 points and six rebounds while Cea’anai Jackson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Atlantic City past fifth-seeded Holy Spirit 63-49 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (12-9) led by six points...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap

Maddy Knaack led Morris Knolls with 15 points in its 62-33 win against Mount Olive in Flanders. Kira Mennella posted 12 points for Morris Knolls (13-8) as Molly Secallus managed nine, Brianna Mennella collected eight and Carolina Hunchak, Mikayla Doyle and Denay Jones turned in six apiece. Aubrey Giordano supplied...
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

Lacey-Barnegat over Pennsauken - Boys ice hockey recap

Five different players scored as Lace-Barnegat defeated Pennsauken, 5-1 at the Flyers Skate Zone in Pennsauken. The goal scorers for the winning Lions were Josh Giresi, EJ Simonson, Evan Nachman, Cole Stracensky and Connor Simonson. Goalie Jacob Turrin made 16 saves. Lacey (5-11-1) snapped a four-game winless streak, when the...
HOCKEY
NJ.com

Cliffside Park over Dwight-Morrow - Girls basketball recap

Maya Winters strung together 23 points for Cliffside Park in its 47-32 win against Dwight-Morrow in Cliffside Park. Sophia Toro was the second-leading scorer for Cliffside Park (8-15) with 10 points. Shania DeFreese delivered 24 points for Dwight-Morrow (1-20), which saw Sabriyah Maxwell turn in eight points. The N.J. High...
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Hanover Park - Girls basketball recap

Sophomore Cassidy Ball scored 14 points to lead Jefferson to a 44-23 win over Hanover Park in Oak Ridge. Emily Poulas added nine points for the winners. Jefferson (18-4) has won three in a row. Jumping out to a 17-5 first quarter lead, Jefferson controlled the game from the beginning.,
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Morris Catholic over Pequannock - Girls basketball recap

Mia Pauldo collected 18 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists for Morris Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 73-33 win over Pequannock in Pompton Plains. Daniella Matus produced 18 points, four boards and four steals while Mya Pauldo compiled 16 points, 10 dimes, six steals and three rebounds for Morris Catholic (19-1). Natalie Stoupakis also contributed in the victory with 17 points, three boards, three swipes, two dimes and two blocks.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence defeats Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Meghan Lamanna’s 26 points helped top-seeded New Providence cruise by ninth-seeded Elizabeth 70-26 in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Clark. New Providence (21-2) took control early as it led 43-11 at halftime and held Elizabeth (11-10) to single digits each quarter. Jalynn Clark led Elizabeth with...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Academy - Girls basketball recap

Alexa Castro had 14 points, eight steals, and seven rebounds for Dunellen in its 49-40 victory against Woodbridge Academy in Dunellen. Despite trailing by 12 points at halftime, Dunellen (6-17) exploded in the second half as it outscored Woodbridge Academy 38-17. Kayla Roberts also had 13 points for Dunellen while...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Hawthorne - Boys basketball recap

Jarol Mendez tied his season high with 19 points in leading Lodi to a 63-55 win over Hawthorne in Lodi. A 6-2 junior, Mendez is averaging 7.5 points. Artan Celaj scored 14 points and Jordan Rodriguez added 13 for the winners. Lodi (11-12) has won four in a row. The...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

