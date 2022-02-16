ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WATCH: USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342ZTc_0eFjdwiS00

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva ‘s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater’s positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Court orders East Side drug house boarded up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A residence known as a drug house near an East Side elementary school has been boarded up. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said Thursday that the residence, in the 2990 block of East 6th Avenue, has a “history of narcotics sales and use, violence and dangerous code violations,” according to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Three people, homeless camp swept into Scioto River

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were swept into the Scioto River Thursday after part of a homeless camp was dragged into the water. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the incident occurred near South High Street, north of Williams Road. One person swam back to shore and was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Guaranteed benefits end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After an oversight committee failed to conduct an audit of Ohio’s retirement fund for teachers for 16 years, a group of retirees decided to take matters into their own hands. https://nbc4i.co/3HVARAb.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Doping#Usada#Heart Medications#New York Times#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Is Amazon Prime still worth it at $139 a year?

(WCMH) — Millions of us have an Amazon Prime membership: it is almost a no brainer if you want fast free delivery and enjoy Amazon Prime movies. But is it still worth it with yet another price hike coming this spring? Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership from $119 to $139 in March. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old charged with murder, aggravated robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified and charged a suspect involved in the Feb. 3 death of Jonathan Reddy. Harrison Finklea, 17, was charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police arrived at the 1000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington teacher accused of theft

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher at Pickerington High School Central has been accused of stealing over $7,500 according to a police report filed with the Pickerington Police Department. Levon Thomas was reported to police by the Pickerington Local School District for theft on Feb. 1, the report states, listing the amount as over $7,500. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus shuts down third drug house of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third time this week, the city of Columbus has boarded up a home due to drug activity.   Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Friday that he had obtained an mergency court order to shut down a home located at 488 East Hinman Avenue after 20 service calls had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

40-year-old Columbus man dead from gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 40-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed from a gunshot wound Friday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, Anthony David Wagner was found lying in a garage on the 100 block of Midland Avenue on the city’s west side. Columbus Fire Department medics pronounced Wagner dead at 6:28 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Rain, heavy at times, windy, wintry mix tonight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST: Thursday: Rain (1-2″), windy, thunder p.m., very mild. High 56 Tonight: Rain early, changing to snow showers after midnight, breezy, colder. Low 22 Friday: Clearing clouds, colder. High 31 Saturday: Flurries early, partly cloudy, breezy, chilly. High 27 Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 51 Presidents Day: Partly cloudy, mild. High 58 Tuesday: Showers. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No hands, no problem

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When you were growing up, did you have a role model you looked up to that made you say…I want to do what he does or she does when I grew up. https://nbc4i.co/3rQV84C.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ticketmaster refund

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– A Dublin man said he and his wife were out more than $1,000 after the concert tickets they purchased, turned out to be unusable. Wanting that money back, they called Better Call 4, and we delivered. https://nbc4i.co/3H5ohxn.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy