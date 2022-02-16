WATCH: USADA CEO: Valieva had three different heart drugs in system
Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva ‘s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater’s positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0