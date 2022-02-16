ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alex Hall stunts wild pull-back air ‘pretzel’ in slopestyle

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
Alex Hall capped off his first run of the men’s slopestyle final with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

