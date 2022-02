BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Elementary school has recognized AnnMarie Wisliceny as Teacher of the Year. Ms. Wisliceny, a kindergarten teacher, has been an educator for 38 years, and 32 of them have been at Bay Head Elementary. Upon hearing the announcement that she would be teacher of the year she told The Ocean Star, “I was surprised and humbled.

