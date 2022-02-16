ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT
The Associated Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a 74-69 comeback victory over Indiana on Tuesday night.

Davis was 10 of 15 from the field, 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-8), who have lost four in a row. Race Thompson finished with 13 points and eight boards as Indiana blew a late lead for the second time this season against Wisconsin.

In a physical, back-and-forth game that featured a little bit of everything — hostile chants directed at Davison, even a brief scuffle between Davison and Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart — neither team could seize control.

But when Indiana took a 66-61 lead, it appeared the Hoosiers might end their four-game losing streak in this series. Instead, Davis took over, starting with a short runner and a free throw to make it a two-point game. He cut the deficit to one with two free throws with 40 seconds left and finally gave Wisconsin the lead with a three-point play with 61 seconds to go.

Indiana had two chances to retake the lead in the final 30 seconds but Xavier Johnson and Stewart both missed 3-pointers, and Davis sealed the win with free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: After losing at Rutgers last week, the Badgers needed a victory to stay close in the Big Ten championship hunt. Though they won’t get many style points for this one, they did get the job done and set themselves up for a big finish. Wisconsin plays three of its last five at home including March 1 against No. 5 Purdue — the only ranked team remaining on the schedule. Wisconsin and Purdue are tied for second place in the conference standings, a half-game behind Illinois (11-3).

Indiana: The Hoosiers needed a win to stay above .500 in league play — and fortify a resume that likely has them sitting, at best, on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Again, though, Indiana failed to make the most of this opportunity. Instead, they’re still four wins short of 20 and may need to win out and finish strong in the Big Ten Tournament to steal a bid.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Badgers lost some ground last weekend and weren’t terribly impressive Tuesday. Still, their second game of the week, Saturday against Michigan, may be more telling about Wisconsin’s Top 25 ranking next week.

Wisconsin: Hosts defending regular-season champion Michigan on Saturday.

Indiana: Visits No. 18 Ohio State on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

