ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No. 10 Villanova beats Big East-leading No. 8 Providence

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGNFG_0eFjdV4x00
Providence guard Jared Bynum (4) passes the ball to forward Ed Croswell (5) as Villanova tries to block on a drive to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left, and 10th-ranked Villanova held on to beat eighth-ranked Providence 89-84 on Tuesday night.

Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East), who went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their fourth straight.

The loss snapped the eight-game win streak by the conference-leading Friars (21-3, 11-2). It was their first home conference loss of the season.

Nate Watson led Providence with 20 points. Jared Bynum added 18 points and A.J. Reeves finished with 16 after being saddled with foul trouble in the first half.

NO. 16 TENNESSEE 76, NO. 4 KENTUCKY 63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 to lead Tennessee past Kentucky.

Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.

The Wildcats (21-5, 10-3) were led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 13 points and 15 rebounds. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz each scored 11 points.

Tennessee led by 14 at halftime. Kentucky cut the difference to eight midway through the second half. That’s when the Vols went on a 12-0 run, holding Kentucky scoreless for nearly five minutes.

NO. 9 DUKE 76, WAKE FOREST 74

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mark Williams dunked Paolo Banchero’s missed driving layup with 0.4 seconds left to help Duke beat Wake Forest, capping a wild game in which Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski did not coach after halftime because the team said he was “not feeling well.”

The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate chance. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.

Alondes Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wendell Moore Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Jake LaRavia had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6).

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 74, INDIANA 69

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a comeback victory over Indiana.

Davis was 10 of 15 from the field, 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4).

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-8), who have lost four in a row. Race Thompson finished with 13 points and eight boards as Indiana blew a late lead for the second time this season against Wisconsin.

NO. 18 OHIO SATE 70, MINNESOTA 45

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Malaki Branham added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting for the Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten).

Luke Loewe scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (12-11, 3-11). Jamison Battle added 11 points.

Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games.

PENN STATE 62, NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 58

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State surprised Michigan State.

John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten), who beat a ranked team for the first time under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Julius Marble II scored 14 points and Max Christie had 10 for the Spartans (18-7, 9-5), who led for all but 4:42. Michigan State was up by 14 points with 13:20 to play.

NO. 20 TEXAS 80, OKLAHOMA 78, OT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help Texas beat Oklahoma.

Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each scored 16 points for the Longhorns (19-7. 8-5 Big 12). Texas also beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Jan. 11.

Elijah Harkless scored 19 points and Jordan Goldwire added 18 points for the Sooners (14-12, 4-9), who have lost five of six.

Texas has won three of four, including victories over Kansas and Iowa State.

NEW MEXICO 75, NO. 22 WYOMING 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 34 points and New Mexico played stingy defense to beat Wyoming.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 18 points for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West), and Jay Allen-Tovar had 15, including a crucial 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to extend New Mexico’s lead to 71-65.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Cowboys (21-4, 10-2), who were led by Graham Ike’s 26 points.

Wyoming’s star Hunter Maldonado had just nine points — half his average — on 2-of-12 shooting. Wyoming shot 41.1% from the field, well below its season average of 48.1%.

NO. 23 ARKANSAS 76, MISSOURI 57

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead Arkansas over Missouri.

The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9. Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds. JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-15, 4-8 SEC) with 13 points, and DaJuan Gordon added 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russell scores 23 as Maryland rolls past Nebraska 90-74

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored 23 points, leading six in double figures, and Maryland rolled through the second half to defeat Nebraska 90-74 on Friday night. Maryland shot 73% through the first 10 minutes of the second half, turning a two-point halftime lead into a 73-54 advantage. Donta Scott led the 31-14 run with nine points. Maryland finished the half at 59% and shot 52.5% for the game. The Terrapins had only four turnovers in the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 2 Stanford tops Oregon State 87-63, win streak at 14

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 21 points and No. 2 Stanford broke the game open with an 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, beating Oregon State 87-63 on Friday night. The Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12) have won 14 games in a row and extended their conference winning streak to 28 games. The victory also clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title for the defending national champions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Pellington leads No. 8 Arizona women past Washington 51-42

SEATTLE (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 10 points, Sam Thomas hit a game-clinching 3-pointer with a minute to go and No. 8 Arizona beat Washington 51-42 on Friday night. The Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) held the Huskies (5-14, 0-11) scoreless for more than 10 minutes midway through the game to pull away in a contest marked by offensive difficulties and turnovers. It was Washington’s 11th straight loss, all in conference play.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Villanova, PA
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Providence, RI
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Providence, RI
State
Texas State
City
Columbus, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Knoxville, PA
Providence, RI
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Providence, RI
Basketball
Villanova, PA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Villanova, PA
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Davis scores 20 to lift Detroit over Northern Kentucky 60-52

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 20 points as Detroit got past Northern Kentucky 60-52 on Friday night. Noah Waterman had 18 points for Detroit (11-13, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Matt Johnson added six rebounds. Marques Warrick had 13 points for the Norse...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
The Associated Press

Ituka scores 23 to lift Marist over Siena 62-53

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 23 points as Marist got past Siena 62-53 on Friday night. Ituka shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds. Ricardo Wright had 15 points for Marist (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Victor Enoh added 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Adelekun, Rai lift Dartmouth past Cornell 71-59

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aaryn Rai had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dartmouth to a 71-59 win over Cornell on Friday night. Taurus Samuels added 12 points for Dartmouth (6-15, 3-7 Ivy League). Nazir Williams had 14 points...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big East#Ap#Providence 89 84#Volunteers#Sec#Wildcats
The Associated Press

All-Star host Cavaliers getting chance to strut their stuff

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA All-Star Game’s hosts aren’t just welcoming guests or showing off their renovated home arena this weekend. Surprisingly, there are Cavaliers on the roster. After an unexpected rise in the standings, the Cavs, who reached the break fourth in the Eastern Conference, will...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHL
The Associated Press

Florida visits Chicago after Marchment’s 3-goal game

Florida Panthers (34-10-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8, seventh in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Mason Marchment scored three goals in the Panthers’ 6-2 victory over the Wild. The Blackhawks are 8-12-4 at home. Chicago is the last team in the...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

763K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy