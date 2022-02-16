ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa deputies looking for missing 94-year-old

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWs1i_0eFjcNRQ00

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are working to find a missing 94-year-old man.

Deputies have issued a silver alert for Roger Huson, a resident of Poquito Bay. Huson last spoke with a family member Tuesday, Feb. 15 at around 5:30 p.m. Huson may be driving a 2017 Toyota Avalon with the Florida tag number Z91GHM, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

Dry weather sparks fire danger warning in NW Florida

Huson is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Deputies are unsure of what clothing he is wearing, but Huson does wear glasses, according to the post. If you see Huson, call the OSCO at 850-651-7400. You can also call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.



WKRG News 5

Bastrop man behind bars, accused of killing juvenile

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Bastrop Police located the deceased body of a 17-year-old juvenile who was recently reported missing by a family member. The suspect, 18-year-old Ricquan Brandley, was apprehended by authorities for the homicide. Brandley has been charged with Second Degree Murder and is currently booked in the Morehouse […]
BASTROP, LA
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

