Okaloosa deputies looking for missing 94-year-old

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are working to find a missing 94-year-old man.

Deputies have issued a silver alert for Roger Huson, a resident of Poquito Bay. Huson last spoke with a family member Tuesday, Feb. 15 at around 5:30 p.m. Huson may be driving a 2017 Toyota Avalon with the Florida tag number Z91GHM, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

Huson is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Deputies are unsure of what clothing he is wearing, but Huson does wear glasses, according to the post. If you see Huson, call the OSCO at 850-651-7400. You can also call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

