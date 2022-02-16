ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: A warming trend takes us into the 50s before it ends with rain and wind

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mark Dixon says warmer weather,...

www.wfsb.com

KTLA

Thursday forecast: Gusty winds continue; chance of rain next week

Look for another afternoon of gusty winds and warm temperatures across much of the Southland Thursday. The strong winds are expected to continue, if not increase even more, overnight. Next week, forecasters will turn their attention to a chance of rain as high pressure breaks down over the region. Temperatures will also drop considerably as […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm winds to a Winter Storm Watch

Wild winds today enabled the rapid spread of grass fires. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for much of the state into evening where 40 to 50 MPH gusts are likely. As the cold front enters northwest Kansas early tonight, winds ramp up further and will gust higher than 50 MPH for central into eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
WVNT-TV

Strong winds and heavy rain tonight will end as snow Friday

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, SOUTHEAST NICHOLAS, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 5 AM FRIDAY. A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 1 AM FRIDAY. Tonight we’ll continue to see scattered showers here and there...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG

Warming Trend Continues Into the End of the Work Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is being spoiled with lovely weather. We will hang on to this mild pattern ahead of our next cold front for the weekend. Crystal clear skies will continue through the evening and into the night. Winds will stay light or go calm after 10 PM. Temperatures will cool steadily leading to another chilly start for Thursday. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s inland to the lower and middle 40s at the immediate coast.
MOBILE, AL
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Rain starts tonight, damaging wind possible

Meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking heavy rain and gusty wind that starts tonight. After near-record warmth... a potent cold front brings a gusty/damaging wind tonight, also rain and perhaps thunder - then a drop in temperature tomorrow!
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Closer to average Sunday as southeast winds and sunshine warm us up

Sunday starts off chilly but south winds 5-10mph and plenty of sunshine will help those of us to the south and west get into the 40s by the afternoon. Eastern mountains will stay cooler much of the day with afternoon highs near the low to mid-30s. A few clouds late but we stay dry as our calm weather week kicks off.
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gradual warming trend into the weekend

The core of the Arctic air is moving to our east. This will allow us to see a gradual warming trend in our temperatures through the weekend. Due to lingering snowpack and clear skies, our overnights will remain frigid and daytime highs will stay below average as the snowpack melts away.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Rain, wind, and mild temps to end the work week

Temperatures will quickly increase throughout the afternoon today, with highs in the low to mid 40s north, and upper 40s to mid 50s in the south. We will start to see rain track into the state, with some light showers in our northwestern counties by late morning. Those showers continue to track southeast throughout the day, and by this evening, pretty much everywhere will be seeing rain. We’ll expect anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain through Saturday morning, and we’ll also be breezy throughout the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Warming up the next few days with some rain and wind later Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine mixing with some clouds; breezy and milder. High: 47. With clear skies, light winds, and a fresh snow cover, Monday night was one of the colder nights we've seen in a while. Many of us woke up to single digit lows early Tuesday morning, as cold as a single (1°) degree in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Lots of sunshine allowed for a less cold afternoon compared to Monday, but it was still a struggle to do much better than 30 degrees for most of us. A welcome warm up begins Wednesday, after a seasonably cold but not as bitterly cold Tuesday night with lows down in the upper teens. Skies end up partly sunny on Wednesday, but highs will climb to around 45-50 degrees, a noticeable improvement compared to the past few days. It's even warmer Thursday with 60-degree highs likely, even as clouds and winds increase ahead of a cold front that will bring a round of rain our way late Thursday afternoon and even more so Thursday night. A front sweeps the rain and cloud away for a sunny but cooler weekend, with seasonably cool highs in the 40s before more warmth arrives next week.
ENVIRONMENT

