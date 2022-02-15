ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central girls get revenge, down Watertown; Christian, Roncalli both record wins

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
 9 days ago

In a game that saw 12 lead changes, Aberdeen Central was able to outlast Watertown in a 57-55 victory Tuesday night at Golden Eagles Arena.

Earlier in the season, when the two teams met in Watertown, it was the Arrows who came away with a 53-39 win.

The Golden Eagles (3-14) were able to flip the script this time around.

In the first matchup, Central coach Mikayla Arechigo said that the Arrows applied defensive pressure. It was no different on Tuesday night, but the Eagles were able to get key buckets and move the ball up the court when it mattered most.

“They’re a team that is relentless, and that’s something that really got us in trouble down in Watertown. So, I think this really speaks volumes to how much this team has improved and really matured over the course of the season to be able to handle that for 32 minutes," Arechigo said.

On the glass, the Golden Eagles were able to post a nine-plus advantage, grabbing nine offensive rebounds and 22 on defense. Center Kiana Mounga led the way with nine rebounds.

“Out-rebounding them even though we’re taller than them (was important). Sometimes those shorter teams are really, really scrappy, and I thought we did a nice job of collecting boards,” Arechigo said.

Defensively, the Arrows used the pressure to force 19 Central turnovers, something Arechigo said she'd like to see less of down the road.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles used a balanced scoring attack and had eight players score. Central had 15 assists, led by Kyra Griese and Ayrlie Waldo, who both had four.

“It was great to see so many great performances from so many different players. Seems like sometimes we’ll have one player have a really great night, but that’s not really what we need. We don’t need one great night, we need a good night from a variety of girls, and that’s really what we saw tonight was just consistency across the board from our players,”  Arechigo said.

Mounga led the way with 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Griese had 15 points. Both Waldo and Karly Wellman added seven points.

“I’m really proud of the girls. I’ve said it all year, they deserve it. They’ve deserved to pick up these Ws all along. It’s just we’ve hit injuries and illness and hopefully the stretch here we can get that consistency so they can get a few more wins,” Arechigo said.

Up next, Central will travel to Brookings to take on the Bobcats on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. The Bobcats are 5-11.

Bragg's 31-point performance powers Roncalli past Florence/Henry

Aberdeen Roncalli (19-1) was powered by Madelyn Bragg who scored a game-high 31 points, en route to a 52-38 Cavalier win over Florence/Henry Tuesday night at the Roncalli Gym.

Morgan Fiedler added nine points for Roncalli, while Olivia Hanson had seven.

Florence/Henry (15-2) was led by sophomore Caylin Kelly, who had team-high 23 points. Trinity Watson had six for the Flyers. Florence/Henry entered the game riding an eight game winning streak.

Christian downs Langford with balanced scoring attack

Aberdeen Christian made it six straight wins on Thursday night as the Knights knocked off Langford 61-25.

Mallory Miller led the way with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Joy Rohrbach scored 15 points. Grace Kaiser added seven for the Knights, while Chloe Bosma had five.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Central girls get revenge, down Watertown; Christian, Roncalli both record wins

