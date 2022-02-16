TOGETHER FOREVER: Pastor proposes with engagement ring and cemetery plot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A very unique marriage proposal came complete with a ring and cemetery plots.

Catana McKay told FOX13 she was speechless when her husband-to-be, Pastor Darron Harris, presented her with the engagement on Valentine’s Day.

“You know how people say it’s an out-of-body experience? Now I know what they’re talking about,” said McKay.

Pastor Harris surprised McKay with the two plots that he purchased back in September of 2020. He said initially, he was only purchasing one for himself, but he said God stepped in, telling him to grab one for his “wife” also.

“When I went to the cemetery and I bought my plot and I said, ok, then the spirit spoke to me, God spoke to me and said, ‘You need to buy one for your wife.’ I said I’m not married and He said, ‘Catana.’ So I said, let me get two of those,” said Harris.

McKay is a loan processor at Evolve Bank & Trust. That’s where she met Harris three years ago when he chose the bank to get a business loan.

“After the loan was closed, he called me and he said, ‘I hope you don’t think I’m out of line, Ms. McKay, but I would like to take you out to dinner,’” said McKay.

The couple says the rest is history. Fast forward three years later, Harris said he planned the surprise carefully, in the same chair where they met in 2019.

“I got off work Monday, got myself together, came up, brought the plot contracts with me, and sat right there because this is where I met her,” said Harris. “And I was sitting right there when I met her the first time, so I said I’m going to ask her to marry me where I met her.”

McKay told FOX13 this is the most thoughtful Valentine’s Day present she’s ever received or seen in her lifetime.

“Very mind-blowing for him to do that and for him to want to, first of all, spend the rest of our lives together, and then til death do us part,” said McKay, “I don’t know who God’s going to call first, me or him, but in the end, our bodies will be laying side by side, but we all know where our spirit will be,” said McKay.

The couple has not started planning the wedding yet but said they want to be an example for other couples on how to do things God’s way.

