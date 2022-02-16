Ozark women’s basketball goes undefeated in conference, ready for MCCC tournament

The Ozark Christian College women’s basketball team has had a season to remember this year going 22-2 overall and completing an undefeated record in conference play at 12-0. They close out the regular season as the top seed three games ahead of Barclay in second at 9-3. The team has found its success because of how close they are.

Emmy Colin said, “Being with these girls and getting to pray with them and just shine the light of Jesus with each other is truly what holds us together because none of us are able to do that. But the Lord, he does his thing and it is incredible just to be able to watch.”

Now obviously every basketball team wants to be good at every facet of the game, but for Ozark, their obvious strength is three point shooting.

Head coach Kyle Wicklund said, “Going into this season we knew we had a good opportunity to be a very good three point shooting team. The girls get so annoyed with me, because every single game I’ll look at our percentage, it’s lower than we want it and we’re always like, ‘Girls we’ve not even hit our ceiling yet.’ Finally these last several games we’ve started to shoot the three ball like we know we are capable of shooting it.”

The next stop for the Ozark women is the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament. As the top seed with a bye, the team is excited for the opportunity to compete this weekend.

Peyton Miller said, “It’s super exciting to go into this tournament being the top seed, but I also wanna go in humble, because anything can happen in tournaments, crazy things happen all the time, so I wanna go in knowing that we need to stay hungry and ready to play.”

Ozark won’t have to play until Friday at 6:00 PM. They will face the winner of Manhattan Christian College and Faith Baptist Bible College.

