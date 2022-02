The College Football Playoff will remain at four teams through at least the 2025 season, executive director Bill Hancock announced Friday. After widespread talks of potentially expanding the field to eight teams or even 12 as soon as next year, there is no now possibility of a more-inclusive playoff until the CFP’s original broadcast deal with ESPN expires after four more seasons. The CFP board of managers — comprised of a select group of 11 school presidents — met Thursday to vote on a recommendation by the playoff management committee (made up of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick), Hancock said.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO