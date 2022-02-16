ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

No. 8 Northern Highlands over Ridgewood - Boys ice hockey recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brent Beswick broke a scoreless tie in the third period to lead top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a thrilling 1-0 win over fifth-seeded...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Lacey-Barnegat over Pennsauken - Boys ice hockey recap

Five different players scored as Lace-Barnegat defeated Pennsauken, 5-1 at the Flyers Skate Zone in Pennsauken. The goal scorers for the winning Lions were Josh Giresi, EJ Simonson, Evan Nachman, Cole Stracensky and Connor Simonson. Goalie Jacob Turrin made 16 saves. Lacey (5-11-1) snapped a four-game winless streak, when the...
HOCKEY
NJ.com

Howell defeats Edison - Boys hockey recap

AJ Waters and Tony Brandi led Howell with a pair of goals to help it skate past Edison, 6-3 at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction. Waters slapped in the only goal of the first period, before Brandl scored his first goal in the second. Waters added his second in that period as well. Nico Calandra and Matt Gresko had a goal apiece for Howell (9-11-4), and Brandi knocked in the team’s last goal in the third.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highlands, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Sports
Wayne, NJ
Sports
Highlands, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez put up 32 points to lead Pequannock past Hopatcong 74-54 in Pompton Plains. Despite a 41-points performance from Christy Brennan, Pequannock (13-7) jumped out to a 36-27 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Hopatcong 38-27. Faith Tucker also scored 16 points to down...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield defeats Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Ridgefield’s Nick Pollata scored 26 points and five rebounds in its 59-50 victory over Bergen Charter in Ridgefield. Pollata also accounted for seven of his team’s eight 3-pointers as Ridgefield (5-21) came back from a five-point halftime deficit to outscore Bergen Charter 38-24. Mohammed Zubi had seven points...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Park Ridge defeats Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap

Ashleigh McManus scored 16 points while Ella Madden had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Park Ridge past Emerson Boro 45-34 in Emerson. Park Ridge (21-2) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Emerson Boro 17-16 to capture its 17th straight win and remain undefeated in the Patriot Division.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Roxbury in OT - Boys basketball recap

Morristown had just four scorers, but it was enough to defeat earn a 46-42 in overtime decision over Roxbury in Morristown. Nick Gleichmann led Morristown with 13 points. The other double-figure scorers for Morristown were Wesley Nardolillo with 12 points, Finn Rodgers (11) and Quinn Gannon (10). Morristown (15-4) forced...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Highlands#The Boys#Gold Cup#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Toms River South over Wall - Boys basketball update

Senior Gavin Miglioli had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead Toms River South to a 54-32 win over Wall in Wall. Miglioli is now averaging 13.2 points. Maziah Brown-Height added 13 points while Bobby Kukfa had five points and a team-high 12 rebounds. A key was three-point...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Swimming: No. 2 Westfield knocks off No. 1 Bridgewater-Raritan for North 2, Group A title

The entire season has been a series of obstacles for the Westfield girls swimming team. Barreling over ranked opponent after ranked opponent, one final team stood in front of the Blue Devils as the ultimate test for the top spot in the state. This particular team has been a thorn in Westfield’s side over the greater part of the past 10 years, so this championship bout felt a bit more personal.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills holds off Boonton - Boys basketball recap

Simeon Washington scored 20 points as Parsippany Hills defeated Boonton 65-62 in Boonton. Julio Tatis also had 14 points with Zachary Bolcar adding 11. Despite the loss, Madrit Asani lead Boonton (8-14) with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, with Charlie Hurd posting an 18-point, 18-rebound double-double and Dillon Samek hauling in 10 rebounds to go with six assists.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap

Arnaldo Rodriguez’s 20 points and a big second half helped propel fourth-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) by fifth-seeded Millville 56-32 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Hammonton. Leading by one point at halftime, St. Joseph (17-6) outscored Milville 27-4 in the second half and held it scoreless...
MILLVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Boys bowling: West Orange’s Knox goes on improbable run for state individual title (PHOTOS)

The final match of the boys bowling season was the ultimate display of rest versus rust. Jake Diaz of Howell, who earned the top seed and thus a bye straight to the championship round by carding a (763-779)1,542 that featured a perfect 300 in Game 5, entered the final as fresh as could be, with a break of more than an hour between his second series and the final match.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippanny Hills holds off Lenape Valley - Girls basketball recap

Julianna O’Dowd led the way with 10 points as Parsippanny Hills defeated Lenape Valley 51-41 in Stanhope. Parsippanny Hills (9-12) led 25-15 at the half after a 20-8 run in the second quarter and held on despite a 16-8 run in the fourth from Lenape Valley to bounce back from a loss to Mendham in its previous game.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Wilburn led Palmyra with 10 points and seven rebounds as it defeated Pennsauken 46-27 in Palmyra. Palmyra, which improves to 17-4, jumped out to an early 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-19 at the end of the third after a 10-3 run to win its second game in a row.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Riverside - Boys basketball recap

Sean Hargrow led Doane Academy with 25 points and seven assists while Alredo Adessa had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in their 78-56 win over Riverside in Burlington. Doane Academy (15-5) led by seven points at halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Hawthorne - Boys basketball recap

Jarol Mendez tied his season high with 19 points in leading Lodi to a 63-55 win over Hawthorne in Lodi. A 6-2 junior, Mendez is averaging 7.5 points. Artan Celaj scored 14 points and Jordan Rodriguez added 13 for the winners. Lodi (11-12) has won four in a row. The...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
186K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy