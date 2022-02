Dungeons & Dragons is starting to ramp up its marketing campaign for its next adventure book, and that means we're starting to get a deeper look at what lurks within the strange Netherdeep. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will publish Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, a new full-length D&D adventure book set in the Critical Role world of Exandria. Not only is this the first full-length adventure published for the Exandria campaign setting, it also promises to reveal more hints and teases about the various mysteries of that world. That includes more details about the Netherdeep, a strange underwater realm of gloom and corruption that's at the heart of the new book.

