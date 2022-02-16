Mountain Lakes defeats Dover in OT - Boys basketball recap

AJ Waters and Tony Brandi led Howell with a pair of goals to help it skate past Edison, 6-3 at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction. Waters slapped in the only goal of the first period, before Brandl scored his first goal in the second. Waters added his second in that period as well. Nico Calandra and Matt Gresko had a goal apiece for Howell (9-11-4), and Brandi knocked in the team’s last goal in the third.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO