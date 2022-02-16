Mountain Lakes defeats Dover in OT - Boys basketball recap
Led by Joe Sluck with 17 points, Mountain Lakes squeaked by Dover 52-50 in overtime in Mountain Lakes. Tied at 49 after four quarters, Mountain Lakes (4-14)...www.nj.com
Led by Joe Sluck with 17 points, Mountain Lakes squeaked by Dover 52-50 in overtime in Mountain Lakes. Tied at 49 after four quarters, Mountain Lakes (4-14)...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0