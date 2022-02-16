ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Mountain Lakes defeats Dover in OT - Boys basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Led by Joe Sluck with 17 points, Mountain Lakes squeaked by Dover 52-50 in overtime in Mountain Lakes. Tied at 49 after four quarters, Mountain Lakes (4-14)...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

