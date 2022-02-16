ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ID

Marsh Valley, Rockland hold onto top spots in media poll

By By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

The latest media poll doesn’t feature much movement: Marsh Valley and Rockland retained their top spots in the 3A and 1AD2 classifications, respectively, while Century (fourth) and Pocatello (fifth) stayed put in Class 4A.

West Side crept in the top five in 2A, and in 3A, Snake River checked in at second.

Here is the full poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (8) 19-1 44 t-1

2. Owyhee (1) 18-3 36 3

3. Eagle 18-3 27 t-1

4. Coeur d’Alene 14-4 14 4

5. Madison 16-5 10 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 3, Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7) 16-1 42 1

2. Hillcrest (1) 19-2 35 t-2

3. Jerome (1) 20-1 31 t-2

4. Century 17-4 17 4

5. Pocatello 18-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (9) 19-2 45 1

2. McCall-Donnelly 16-2 34 t-2

3. Snake River 17-4 29 t-2

4. Kimberly 14-6 14 5

5. Fruitland 14-6 8 4

Others receiving votes: Homedale 5.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (7) 19-2 41 1

2. North Fremont (1) 17-2 34 2

3. Ambrose (1) 19-3 31 3

4. St. Maries 14-3 18 4

5. West Side 15-6 6 -

Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, Cole Valley Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Grace 16-5 30 2

3. Kamiah 16-5 25 4

4. Prairie 15-5 18 3

5. Rimrock 15-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3, Oakley 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 18-3 40 1

2. Camas County (2) 17-3 37 2

3. Council (1) 16-4 17 4

4. North Gem 15-4 15 3

5. Carey (1) 16-5 14 -

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 10, Castleford 2.

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello cheerleading coach wins State Cheer Coach of the Year

Carly Johnson, the longtime head coach of Pocatello High School’s cheerleading team, won this year’s State Cheer Coach of the Year award from the Idaho Coaches of Dance and Cheer association. Johnson, a Pocatello native and a 2006 graduate of Pocatello High, has been coaching at the school for a cumulative 12 years — two as the cheer team’s assistant coach and the last 10 spent as the team’s head coach. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot stunned by Skyline in 50-48 state semifinal loss

NAMPA — The lasting image of an undefeated season vanishing into thin air looked like this: As the final buzzer sounded, signaling Blackfoot’s 50-48 loss to Skyline in this 4A state semifinal, a rowdy Idaho Center fell silent. Nobody felt happy with this ending, not while a Grizzly player writhed in pain with an injury, and so an eerily stillness lingered over this stunning conclusion. While that unfolded, tears welled in the eyes of the Broncos, whose yearlong winning streak had just ended. They didn’t...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State lets fourth-quarter lead slip in 53-52 loss to Northern Colorado

This weekend, when Idaho State finds time to flip on the tape and review its 53-52 road loss to Northern Colorado Thursday afternoon, the Bengals might feel a little disoriented. Maybe a little whiplashed. Idaho State looked like two different teams over the course of this loss. Early on, ISU (16-9, 12-4 Big Sky) dug itself a hole and fell behind by as many as nine, misfiring on a few shots and facing an early deficit. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

American Falls police chief on Friday will become longest actively serving in Idaho

American Falls' top cop Brandon Wilkinson will become the longest actively serving police chief in Idaho when Dan Hall retires on Friday after 18 years of leading Jerome's police force. Wilkinson, who moved to Power County from West Jordan, Utah, in 2006, is in his 16th year as American Falls' police chief. Wilkinson previously worked as a patrol officer and then a detective for the West Jordan Police Department from...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fast-moving snowstorm to hit East Idaho starting tonight

A fast-moving snowstorm will hit East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A special weather alert has been issued for East Idaho because of the storm calling for up to an inch of snow in lower elevation areas such as Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Preston, Malad, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg and up to 3 inches of snow in higher elevation areas such as Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Looking ahead at Idaho State's two-game road swing and why it matters in the big picture

Seton Sobolewski sat in front of a table last week, moments removed from his Idaho State club’s third straight win, when he thought about the team’s upcoming road trip. The Bengals faced contests against Northern Colorado on Thursday and against Sacramento State on Saturday, a grueling two-game road stretch as the conference races heats up. That’s when his eyes lit up. He smiled. “It reminds me of the old Big...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Idaho State Journal

$21 million lawsuit filed against Pocatello, developers associated with Northgate

A local farm family with roots in Pocatello since the 1920s has filed lawsuits in state and federal court against the city and two private companies involved in the Northgate development project alleging fraud, breach of contract and false advertising resulting in economic losses of at least $21 million. The Herold L. Rupp Sr. Trust and Veda J. Rupp Revocable Living Trust — which currently have a total of over 100 living beneficiaries — filed the suits on Feb. 4 through Idaho Falls attorney Nathan...
POCATELLO, ID
