Marsh Valley, Rockland hold onto top spots in media poll

The latest media poll doesn’t feature much movement: Marsh Valley and Rockland retained their top spots in the 3A and 1AD2 classifications, respectively, while Century (fourth) and Pocatello (fifth) stayed put in Class 4A.

West Side crept in the top five in 2A, and in 3A, Snake River checked in at second.

Here is the full poll.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lake City (8) 19-1 44 t-1

2. Owyhee (1) 18-3 36 3

3. Eagle 18-3 27 t-1

4. Coeur d’Alene 14-4 14 4

5. Madison 16-5 10 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 3, Meridian 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (7) 16-1 42 1

2. Hillcrest (1) 19-2 35 t-2

3. Jerome (1) 20-1 31 t-2

4. Century 17-4 17 4

5. Pocatello 18-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 2, Preston 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Marsh Valley (9) 19-2 45 1

2. McCall-Donnelly 16-2 34 t-2

3. Snake River 17-4 29 t-2

4. Kimberly 14-6 14 5

5. Fruitland 14-6 8 4

Others receiving votes: Homedale 5.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Melba (7) 19-2 41 1

2. North Fremont (1) 17-2 34 2

3. Ambrose (1) 19-3 31 3

4. St. Maries 14-3 18 4

5. West Side 15-6 6 -

Others receiving votes: Ririe 3, Cole Valley Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Grace 16-5 30 2

3. Kamiah 16-5 25 4

4. Prairie 15-5 18 3

5. Rimrock 15-3 11 5

Others receiving votes: Victory Charter 3, Oakley 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 18-3 40 1

2. Camas County (2) 17-3 37 2

3. Council (1) 16-4 17 4

4. North Gem 15-4 15 3

5. Carey (1) 16-5 14 -

Others receiving votes: Watersprings 10, Castleford 2.