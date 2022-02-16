HS scoreboard (2-15-22)
WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights from wins by Mattoon and Monticello.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Monticello 58, Unity 45
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 60
Pontiac 66, St. Thomas More 55
Peoria 66, Centennial 59
Peoria Manual 68, Central 44
MacArthur 51, Lincoln 39
Milford 48, Watseka 42
Iroquois West 72, Cissna Park 58
Hoopeston Area 55, Chrisman 43
Salt Fork 63, Schlarman 36
Maroa-Forsyth 72, Sullivan 47
Pleasant Plains 46, New Berlin 33
Tuscola 46, Neoga 37
Cerro Gordo-Bement 81, Decatur Lutheran 45
Okaw Valley 56, Villa Grove 31
Cumberland 68, Argenta-Oreana 36
Charleston 64, Paris 55
St. Anthony 53, Altamont 40
3A GIRLS BASKETBALL:
(1) Springfield 42, (8) Jacksonville 17
(4) MacArthur 60, (5) Glenwood 30
(2) Rochester 56, (7) Mt. Zion 43
(3) Southeast 62, (6) Lanphier 51
(1) Mattoon 71, (7) Herrin 46
2A GIRLS BASKETBALL:
(1) Quincy Notre Dame 50, (7) Pleasant Plains 34
(6) Williamsville 34, (4) Sacred Heart-Griffin 33
(3) Clinton 43, (7) Warrensburg-Latham 32
1A GIRLS BASKETBALL:
(3) Tuscola 45, (6) Okaw Valley 23
(8) Central A&M 37, (2) Salt Fork 28Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0