High School

HS scoreboard (2-15-22)

 3 days ago

WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights from wins by Mattoon and Monticello.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Monticello 58, Unity 45

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 60

Pontiac 66, St. Thomas More 55

Peoria 66, Centennial 59

Peoria Manual 68, Central 44

MacArthur 51, Lincoln 39

Milford 48, Watseka 42

Iroquois West 72, Cissna Park 58

Hoopeston Area 55, Chrisman 43

Salt Fork 63, Schlarman 36

Maroa-Forsyth 72, Sullivan 47

Pleasant Plains 46, New Berlin 33

Tuscola 46, Neoga 37

Cerro Gordo-Bement 81, Decatur Lutheran 45

Okaw Valley 56, Villa Grove 31

Cumberland 68, Argenta-Oreana 36

Charleston 64, Paris 55

St. Anthony 53, Altamont 40

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL:

(1) Springfield 42, (8) Jacksonville 17

(4) MacArthur 60, (5) Glenwood 30

(2) Rochester 56, (7) Mt. Zion 43

(3) Southeast 62, (6) Lanphier 51

(1) Mattoon 71, (7) Herrin 46

2A GIRLS BASKETBALL:

(1) Quincy Notre Dame 50, (7) Pleasant Plains 34

(6) Williamsville 34, (4) Sacred Heart-Griffin 33

(3) Clinton 43, (7) Warrensburg-Latham 32

1A GIRLS BASKETBALL:

(3) Tuscola 45, (6) Okaw Valley 23

(8) Central A&M 37, (2) Salt Fork 28

