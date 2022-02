If the answer is Joey Kornman, the question must be: “Name that college student from Connecticut making waves on the Jeopardy! National College Championship.”. Kornman, a classical studies major from West Hartford studying at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, is on to the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” semifinals after taking down two other students in the quarterfinal that aired on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

