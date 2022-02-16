ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Hawks top Lady Buffs, Lady Lions fall to Bluekatts

By Ryan Compeau
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall Lady Hawks would lead from start to finish to defeat Stanton 53-23, while Ozona’s comeback against Coleman fell short, losing 42-39.

Wall advances to play Peaster in the Area Round, while Ozona finishes the season at 18-14.

