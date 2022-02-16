HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Hawks top Lady Buffs, Lady Lions fall to Bluekatts
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Wall Lady Hawks would lead from start to finish to defeat Stanton 53-23, while Ozona’s comeback against Coleman fell short, losing 42-39.
Wall advances to play Peaster in the Area Round, while Ozona finishes the season at 18-14.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
