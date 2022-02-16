Blake drops 38 as Delaware Valley tops Immaculata - Boys basketball recap
Logan Blake put up 38 points for Delaware Valley to help it beat Immaculata, 63-47 in Frenchtown. Blake knocked down eight FTs during...www.nj.com
