ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown, NJ

Blake drops 38 as Delaware Valley tops Immaculata - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Blake put up 38 points for Delaware Valley to help it beat Immaculata, 63-47 in Frenchtown. Blake knocked down eight FTs during...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Parsippanny Hills holds off Lenape Valley - Girls basketball recap

Julianna O’Dowd led the way with 10 points as Parsippanny Hills defeated Lenape Valley 51-41 in Stanhope. Parsippanny Hills (9-12) led 25-15 at the half after a 20-8 run in the second quarter and held on despite a 16-8 run in the fourth from Lenape Valley to bounce back from a loss to Mendham in its previous game.
STANHOPE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Frenchtown, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence defeats Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Meghan Lamanna’s 26 points helped top-seeded New Providence cruise by ninth-seeded Elizabeth 70-26 in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Clark. New Providence (21-2) took control early as it led 43-11 at halftime and held Elizabeth (11-10) to single digits each quarter. Jalynn Clark led Elizabeth with...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) defeats Millville - Boys basketball recap

Arnaldo Rodriguez’s 20 points and a big second half helped propel fourth-seeded St. Joseph (Hamm.) by fifth-seeded Millville 56-32 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Hammonton. Leading by one point at halftime, St. Joseph (17-6) outscored Milville 27-4 in the second half and held it scoreless...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing turns away Princeton in MCT quarters - Girls basketball recap

Rhian Stokes nearly recorded a triple double, registering 25 points, 11 steals, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks as top-seeded Ewing shot past eighth-seeded Princeton, 68-28 in Ewing Township. Joi Johnson recorded 21 points, 13 boards, six steals and five blocks in the win. Te’Yala Delfosse had 17 points,...
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Immaculata#Delaware Valley#The Boys#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez put up 32 points to lead Pequannock past Hopatcong 74-54 in Pompton Plains. Despite a 41-points performance from Christy Brennan, Pequannock (13-7) jumped out to a 36-27 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Hopatcong 38-27. Faith Tucker also scored 16 points to down...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

Park Ridge defeats Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap

Ashleigh McManus scored 16 points while Ella Madden had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Park Ridge past Emerson Boro 45-34 in Emerson. Park Ridge (21-2) jumped out to an eight-point lead at halftime before holding on in the second half as it outscored Emerson Boro 17-16 to capture its 17th straight win and remain undefeated in the Patriot Division.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway keeps early lead over Woodstown - Boys basketball recap

Jahaan Green notched four 3-pointers in his game-high 23 points as Kingsway won at home, 67-56, over Woodstown. Ryan Richards added 16 points, five rebounds and five steals for Kingsway (13-11), which opened with a 21-10 run and led 36-21 at halftime. Ben Woodruff included four 3-pointers in his 16...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Atlantic City defeats Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

Sanai Garrison Macon had 20 points and six rebounds while Cea’anai Jackson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Atlantic City past fifth-seeded Holy Spirit 63-49 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (12-9) led by six points...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes gets past St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Audrey Conklin posted 11 points for Mountain Lakes as it bested St. Elizabeth, 38-26 in Morristown. Conklin knocked down six FTs in the affair. Abby Hawes posted eight points, while Ellie Caporusso and Emily Petersen recorded six apiece for Mountain Lakes (12-9). The team used an 11-4 second quarter run to go up 15-13 at halftime. It won the fourth quarter 10-5.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield defeats Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Ridgefield’s Nick Pollata scored 26 points and five rebounds in its 59-50 victory over Bergen Charter in Ridgefield. Pollata also accounted for seven of his team’s eight 3-pointers as Ridgefield (5-21) came back from a five-point halftime deficit to outscore Bergen Charter 38-24. Mohammed Zubi had seven points...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills holds off Boonton - Boys basketball recap

Simeon Washington scored 20 points as Parsippany Hills defeated Boonton 65-62 in Boonton. Julio Tatis also had 14 points with Zachary Bolcar adding 11. Despite the loss, Madrit Asani lead Boonton (8-14) with a game-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds, with Charlie Hurd posting an 18-point, 18-rebound double-double and Dillon Samek hauling in 10 rebounds to go with six assists.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Riverside - Boys basketball recap

Sean Hargrow led Doane Academy with 25 points and seven assists while Alredo Adessa had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds in their 78-56 win over Riverside in Burlington. Doane Academy (15-5) led by seven points at halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
186K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy