Blake drops 38 as Delaware Valley tops Immaculata - Boys basketball recap

Audrey Conklin posted 11 points for Mountain Lakes as it bested St. Elizabeth, 38-26 in Morristown. Conklin knocked down six FTs in the affair. Abby Hawes posted eight points, while Ellie Caporusso and Emily Petersen recorded six apiece for Mountain Lakes (12-9). The team used an 11-4 second quarter run to go up 15-13 at halftime. It won the fourth quarter 10-5.

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO