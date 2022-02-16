ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, NJ

No. 6 Don Bosco Prep tops St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys basketball recap

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Koch scored 12 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past St. Joseph (Mont.) 83-54 in Ramsey. Don Bosco, which improves to 20-3, jumped out to an early...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

NJ.com

Howell defeats Edison - Boys hockey recap

AJ Waters and Tony Brandi led Howell with a pair of goals to help it skate past Edison, 6-3 at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction. Waters slapped in the only goal of the first period, before Brandl scored his first goal in the second. Waters added his second in that period as well. Nico Calandra and Matt Gresko had a goal apiece for Howell (9-11-4), and Brandi knocked in the team’s last goal in the third.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes gets past St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Audrey Conklin posted 11 points for Mountain Lakes as it bested St. Elizabeth, 38-26 in Morristown. Conklin knocked down six FTs in the affair. Abby Hawes posted eight points, while Ellie Caporusso and Emily Petersen recorded six apiece for Mountain Lakes (12-9). The team used an 11-4 second quarter run to go up 15-13 at halftime. It won the fourth quarter 10-5.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Clayton tops Pennsville - Boys basketball recap

Christian Durham scored 31 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Clayton past Pennsville 95-81 in Clayton. Zaire Cesar also had 20 points with Josiah Jones adding 15 and Kameron Miller contributing 11. Clayton (7-16) jumped out to an early 24-10 lead after the first quarter and led 66-60 at the...
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Hawthorne - Boys basketball recap

Jarol Mendez tied his season high with 19 points in leading Lodi to a 63-55 win over Hawthorne in Lodi. A 6-2 junior, Mendez is averaging 7.5 points. Artan Celaj scored 14 points and Jordan Rodriguez added 13 for the winners. Lodi (11-12) has won four in a row. The...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Seton Hall Prep and Newark Central battle in 75th ECT final

1-Seton Hall Prep (19-3) vs. 3-Newark Central (19-4), 3:30 p.m. Seton Hall in 2016 (50-44 over East Side) Central in 1973 (55-54 over East Orange) Seton Hall Prep: Defeated 16th-seed Belleville, 68-40, in the first round. Jackson Bleecker and Gavin Kreitz led that balanced attack with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Twelve Pirates scored in that game. Defeated No. 8 seed Arts, 56-43, in the quarterfinals, with Bleecker leading the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and one block, Nick Dunneman chipping in with 13 points and five rebounds, and Shawn Lyght scoring nine points and pulling down nine rebounds in his third game back from an injury that had sidelined him for 13 games. Defeated No. 5 seed Caldwell, 54-36, in the semifinals Tuesday night behind 12 points from Bleecker, 11 from Dunneman and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Darrius Phillips off the bench. The Pirates led, 23-18, at the half and then dominated the third quarter with a 22-8 effort.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Wilburn led Palmyra with 10 points and seven rebounds as it defeated Pennsauken 46-27 in Palmyra. Palmyra, which improves to 17-4, jumped out to an early 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 35-19 at the end of the third after a 10-3 run to win its second game in a row.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame defeats Robbinsville - Girls Basketball recap

Nicole Villalta-Barrantes led third-seeded Notre Dame with 10 points in its 37-31 victory over sixth-seeded Robbinsville in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Tournament in Lawrenceville. Notre Dame (16-5) led by 13 points at the end of the third quarter before holding on in the fourth as Robbinsville (13-9) outscored...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Atlantic City defeats Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap

Sanai Garrison Macon had 20 points and six rebounds while Cea’anai Jackson recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Atlantic City past fifth-seeded Holy Spirit 63-49 in the quarterfinals of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Atlantic City. Atlantic City (12-9) led by six points...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Woodrow Wilson bests Mastery Camden - Boys basketball recap

Alijah Smith recorded 16 points and eight assists to help Woodrow Wilson beat Mastery Camden, 75-59 in Camden. Zoe Holman stuffed the stat sheet for Woodrow Wilson (14-5), posting 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Jairaye Velez and James Proctor had 12 points apiece in the win.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez put up 32 points to lead Pequannock past Hopatcong 74-54 in Pompton Plains. Despite a 41-points performance from Christy Brennan, Pequannock (13-7) jumped out to a 36-27 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Hopatcong 38-27. Faith Tucker also scored 16 points to down...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

