Daytona 500 qualifying speeds dropped a ridiculous amount in this year’s session to set the front row for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. Leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, speeds of the Gen 7 car were expected to rival that of the Gen 6 car, perhaps with a little bit of a drop-off based on all the changes.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO