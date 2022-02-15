ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 73, WRIGHTSTOWN 47

APPLETON - The Foxes led 42-21 at halftime and cruised to the North Eastern Conference win over the Tigers.

Josiah Butler led FVL with 32 points, including 23 in the first half.

Wrightstown was led by Keegan Spees with 19 points.

Wrightstown  21  26  -  47

Fox Valley Lutheran  42  31  -  73

Wrightstown: Edinger 3, Mattes 2, Diny 5, Ratkowski 2, Cavanaugh 6, Van Zeeland 5, Spees 19, Lewandowski 2, Bousley 1, Uitenbroek 2. 3-pt: Spees 4, Edinger, Diny. FT: 13-15. Fouls: 15.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Mears 2, Knoll 7, Schmitz 2, Butler 32, Kraftzenk 6, Papendorf 7, Loberger 7, Becker 4, Walker 2, Krueger 4. 3-pt: Butler 4, Knoll, Papendorf, Loberger, Becker. FT: 5-12. Fouls: 14.

FREEDOM 83, OCONTO FALLS 48

OCONTO FALLS - Freedom led by 19 at the half and extended its lead after the intermission to earn a victory over the Panthers.

Nearly every player on the Irish roster entered the box score, led by Landon VanCalster with 16 points. Jack Vosters and Ashton Peterson each added 10 points for Freedom.

Jake Sager made three 3-pointers to lead Oconto Falls with 13 points.

Freedom  37  46  -  83

Oconto Falls  18  30  -  48

Freedom: Pigeon 2, Kortz 8, Jochimsen 4, Wurster 3, Midbon 4, Wyngaard 4, Greiner 9, Vosters 10, Lonigro 6, Malvitz 1, VanCalster 16, Moser 4, Peterson 10, Eckes 2. 3-pt: Wurster, Greiner, Lonigro 2, Peterson 2. FT: 15-22. Fouls: 14.

Oconto Falls: Sager 13, Seymour 4, Vandermoss 6, Charmody 5, Hirst 6, Raddatz 4, Vorpahl 2, Przybylski 3, Birr 3, Hill 2. 3-pt: Sager 3, Vandermoss 2, Przybylski, Birr. FT: 11-13. Fouls: 18.

LITTLE CHUTE 65, MARINETTE 60

MARINETTE - The Mustangs had four players finish in double figures in scoring in holding off the Marines.

Drew Joten led Little Chute with 19 points. Hunter Thiel, Callum Maronek and Carter Engle added 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Sam Sommerfeldt and Jake Sommerfeldt both scored 21 points to lead Marinette.

Little Chute  34  31  -  65

Marinette  19  41  -  60

Little Chute: Engle 10, Weigman 6, Dercks 2, Joten 19, Maronek 11, Bergin 4, Thiel 13. 3-pt: Joten, Maronek 3. FT: 13-16. Fouls: 13.

Marinette: S. Sommerfeldt 21, J. Sommerfeldt 21, Polomis 3, Erdman 2, Duncan 1, Bizzelle 9, Bailey 3. 3-pt: S. Sommerfeldt 5, J. Sommerfeldt 7, Polomis, Bizzelle 3. FT: 2-5. Fouls: 14.

SEYMOUR 75, MENASHA 44

SEYMOUR - Gunar Weyer scored 19 points and Pace Jefferson added 10 as the Thunder raced out to a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Menasha was led by Jalen Womack with 16 points and Jaxson Dillon with 12.

Menasha  22  22  -  44

Seymour  38  37  -  75

Menasha: Dillon 12, Yonker 3, VanDynHoven 3, Womak 16, Jones 2, Tate 6, Olson 2. 3-pt: Dillon, Yonker, VanDynHoven. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 25.

Seymour: Daugherty 9, Jefferson 10, Cornell 8, Steltz 8, Krull 9, Inman 3, Weyer 19, Caliaro 5, Pautz 4. 3-pt: Daugherty 2, Cornell 2, Steltz, Krull, Weyer 3, Caliaro. FT: 25-34. Fouls: 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEENAH 72, KIMBERLY 57

KIMBERLY - Allie Ziebell just missed a double-double as she poured in 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Rockets came out fast and held on for the Fox Valley Association win, their fourth in a row. Ziebell was 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Also powering Neenah were Ava Kok with 19 points and Shelby Roth with 14.

MaKenzie Drout had the hot hand for the Papermakers with 27 points, including four 3-pointers.

Neenah  38  34  -  72

Kimberly  23  34  -  57

Neenah: Ziebell 28, Roth 14, A. Kok 19, S. Kok 3, Werner 4, Jones 4. 3-pt: Ziebell 5, A. Kok 3, S. Kok. FT: 7-9. Fouls: 11.

Kimberly: Dietrich 6, McGinnis 6, M. Drout 27, Sprangers 5, Kieffer 2, Kilpatrick 8, Krueger 3. 3-pt: Dietrich, McGinnis 2, M. Drout 4, Sprangers, Kilpatrick 2, Krueger. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 15.

XAVIER 53, OSHKOSH NORTH 35

APPLETON - The Hawks made four 3-point baskets in the second half as well as 9-of-11 free throws to pull away from the Spartans.

Sammie Buss led Xavier with 12 points.

Oshkosh North was led by Mallory Ott with 25 points.

Oshkosh North  18  17  -  35

Xavier  20  33  -  53

Oshkosh North: Niemczyk 4, Rockteschel 3, Kempf 2, Guenther 1, Ott 25. 3-pt: Rockteschel. FT: 4-16. Fouls: 18.

Xavier: Hafner 3, Fields 7, VandeHey 8, D. Feldkamp 7, Simon 2, Buss 12, Stempa 8, Neumann 6. 3-pt: Hafner, Buss 2, Stempa 2. FT: 12-19. Fouls: 17.

MOSINEE 61, FREEDOM 57

MOSINEE - Mosinee outscored the Irish by 12 points in the second half to rally for the nonconference win.

Mosinee improves to 22-1 overall with the victory, while Freedom suffered its first loss of the season and is also 22-1.

Kate Fitzgerald led Mosinee with 15 points. Adalyn Lehman added 12 points and Claire Selenske scored 11.

Freedom was led by Sydney Bartels with 16 points. Sadie Jarmolowicz scored 13 points and Megan Alexander added 10.

Freedom  31  26  -  57

Mosinee  23  38  -  61

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 13, Bartels 16, Kriewaldt 8, Murphy 9, Hennes 1, Alexander 10. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz 2, Murphy 3, Bartels. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 13.

Mosinee: Freiboth 7, Placek 5, Lehman 12, Selenske 11, Fitzgerald 15, H. Shnowske 6, Bauman 5. 3-pt: Fitzgerald 2, H. Shnowske 2, Freiboth. FT: 8-16. Fouls: 12.

WRESTLING

WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT NEENAH)

CHAMPIONSHIP

KAUKAUNA 56, PULASKI 20

152: Toby Kavanaugh K tech. fall over Caden Rybicki 15-0. 160: Judah Hammen K pinned Braden Allen 3:06. 170: Tristan Taylor P tech. fall over Cole Tomchek 16-1. 182: Drew Wendzicki K pinned Chase Woosencraft 2:44. 195: Bryant Correa K dec. Will Friedman 6-2. 220: Trenton Gibbons P pinned Jordan Loose 3:55. 285: Mason Wells P dec. Ben Krueger 12-3. 106: Michael Posorski K pinned Ashton Kapla 4:17. 113: Ethan Eggert P tech. fall over Mason Hansen 15-0. 120: Lucas Peters K pinned Colin Pratt 1:59. 126: Bryan Winans K pinned Conner Nooyen :58. 132: Connor Smith K pinned Ryan Frewerd 4:24. 138: Greyson Clark K pinned Cole Gorecki 1:56. 145: Peyton Lee K pinned Brady Gille 1:03.

WIAA DIVISION 2 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT OMRO)

SEMIFINALS

WINNECONNE 56, KIEL 24

145: Caleb Meunier W pinned Joah Lund :21. 152: Joey Klemm W dec. Nicholas Runge 8-1. 160: Connor Faust K pinned Nathaniel Jechort 2:43. 170: Avery Piotraschke W pinned Trey Barts 1:46. 182: Ben Kienbaum K pinned Vincent Duncan 1:39. 195: Dylan Krings W pinned Connor Meyer 5:14. 220: Josh Schmoll W won by forfeit. 285: Daniel Schmitz K pinned Logan Johnson 1:31. 106: Chase Sternard W pinned Ian Adorno 1:06. 113: Garrett Marks W pinned Gregory Schultz 1:41. 120: Kevin Zamora K pinned Cayden Behm 2:29. 126: Mason Sternard W pinned Dominick Sheets 2:48. 132: Brody Hart W pinned Max Schaefer 5:31. 138: Ayden Hart W tech. fall over Ezekiel Sippel 15-0.

CHAMPIONSHIP

WINNECONNE 47, CAMPBELLSPORT 25

152: Caleb Meunier W won by forfeit. 160: Emmeric Hanke W dec. Aydan Meilahn 10-4. 170: Ben Timm C dec. Nathaniel Jechort 12-7. 182: Avery Piotraschke W dec. Sebastian Meyer 6-0. 195: Dylan Krings W pinned Kyle Murphy 5:07. 220: Joseph Volz C pinned Josh Schmoll :24. 285: Brock Bentz C pinned Logan Johnson :57. 106: Chase Sternard W pinned Karsten Krueger 2:30. 113: Garrett Marks W tech. fall over Chris Meyer 15-0. 120: Drake Muellenbach C won by forfeit. 126: Ostin Blanchard C major dec. Mason Sternard 24-11. 132: Brody Hart W pinned Sam Koth 3:41. 138: Ayden Hart W pinned Andrew Jenkins :46. 145: Joey Klemm W pinned JJ Ksioszk 5:46.

WIAA DIVISION 2 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT AMHERST)

SEMIFINALS

LUXEMBURG-CASCO 34, FREEDOM 28

160: Hunter Joniaux LC dec. Jack VanRossum 8-0. 170: Tucker Brockman F dec. Ryan Routhieaux 13-5. 182: Trace Schoenebeck LC dec. Patrick Moore 4-2. 195: Josh Lahay F dec. Ezra Waege 3-1 (OT). 220: Carson Clausen F dec Luke VanDonsel 9-3. 285: Hunter VanderHeiden F dec. Joseph Chervenka 0-0. 106: Peter Tomazevic F dec. Jake Jandrin 6-0. 113: Isaac Jerabek LC tech. fall over Ben Wagner 21-6. 120: Easton Worachek LC pinned Brady Bock :33. 126: Blakelee Bastien LC dec. Grayson Ratajczak 10-2. 132: Caleb Delebreau LC pinned Vincent Cook :52. 138: Max Ronsman LC pinned Justice Mitchell 1:37. 145: Caden Clausen F won by forfeit. 152: Nathan VandeHey F won by forfeit.

WIAA DIVISION 3 TEAM SECTIONAL (AT SURING)

SEMIFINALS

STRATFORD 47, SHIOCTON 24

120: Jordan Jahnke SHI pinned Cayden Leonhardt 5:07. 126: Ashtyn Kuehn STR pinned Matthew Wilke 3:41. 132: Blake Carton SHI pinned Brandon Knetter 1:58. 138: Ryan Becker STR major dec. Isaiah Carton 13-3. 145: Dillon Kirsch STR pinned Logan Leeman :51. 152: Gavin Drexler STR major dec. Brad Demerath 14-2. 160: Elijah Lucio STR dec. Dylan Herb 10-3. 170: Dion Helser SHI pinned Gavin Kirsch 1:00. 182: Jackson Ormond STR dec. Colten Schuh 4-1. 195: Ilijah Sanchez SHI pinned Noah Lucio 1:33. 220: Cole Marten STR dec. Hunter Schuh 5-2. 285: Raife Smart STR pinned Dylan Larsen 3:35. 106: Trenton Cournoyer STR pinned Lexi Riehl :33. 113: Jesse Bauer STR pinned Stevie Baker :48.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

