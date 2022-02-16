Alva’s Ross Chastain set for Daytona 500 with new team

ALVA, Fla. – Alva’s Ross Chastain is back on the track this weekend for the Daytona 500 and will be starting the season with a new team.

It was an off-season of changes on the surface for Ross Chastain as he got a new number, new owners, and a new team but the nuts and bolts remained the same.

“I drive to the same address. What was Ganassi is now Trackhouse. I have the same crew chief, engineer, spotter a lot of familiar faces,” Chastain said.

Even one of his new owners, Pitbull is someone Ross has been familiar with since high school.

“My first concert that I went to was my grad bash when I graduated high school and now come full circle he is part owner in my race team,” Chastain said.

From a fan at a concert to a co-worker with Mr. Worldwide, but don’t think that’s earned him any special privileges yet from the Grammy award winner.

“I will just be honest I haven’t met him yet. I don’t want people to think I am going over to Miami and hanging out all the time. I think I have to maybe get him a top-five or something and then maybe I can ask that favor,” Chastain said.

His first opportunity to cash that favor was in Los Angeles at the Clash at the Coliseum two weeks ago.

The race didn’t go the way Ross wanted it to as he failed to qualify for the main event but that didn’t stop him from taking advantage of the opportunity to get in the practice.

“I take the bad away from what the end results was but the good was working through practices.”

Because that was a scrimmage, this weekend is when it counts.

“Wednesday morning man I woke up ready to win the Daytona 500,” Chastain said.

An opportunity that the watermelon farmer from Alva doesn’t let overwhelm him anymore.

“I try to put that once I get over here behind me or at least to the side because I have a job to do and I have a career to chase and I have a dream to chase here and I can’t let the cool factor always be the first thing out of my mouth and the first thing on my mind. I need to be ready to race,” Chastain said.

So changing numbers, owners and teams are outside changes. The guy in the seat is the same one looking to get better each and every week.

“I have never driven the perfect race lap and I have never ran a perfect race and I don’t know if I ever will but I will work harder than most to get there and that is what wakes me up every day,” Chastain said.

The main goal of the weekend is to find the biggest, juiciest watermelon and celebrate a win at Daytona by smashing it on the start-finish line. The Daytona 500 will be on Sunday.